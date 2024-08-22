Photo Credit: YouTube

Joe Biden’s mention of the Israel/Hamas war during his DNC speech proved again that except for the first month and a half after October 7, Biden has never been pro-Israel. Amazingly, despite his advanced dementia, he remembered the Democratic rule of talking about Israel. Omitting or bending facts, half-truths, or even lying in an attempt to seem fair but actually trying to promote an anti-Israel position.

Allow me to explain. This President Lame Duck said to the Democratic Party convention on August 19. Well, not exactly. His loving party allowed him to start his speech at 11:30 EDT and end it on August 20.

Per “The Lid” tradition, the black type is Biden’s speech, and the red words are my comments, which are responses to particular phrases in Biden’s speech (those phrases are in bold). It is presented as a response to Joe even though he is not a big reader of The Lid.

“And we’ll keep working to bring hostages home...Gee Joe, who took those hostages, and who are causing many of their deaths? How many? Do you know It could be as few as 50 per U.S. sources. …end the war in Gaza… Mr. President, this was an excellent time to remind America that the conflict began with a horrible Hamas terrorist attack. Oh, wait! I apologize. I forgot they are no longer called terrorists. They are militants, just like George Washington in the Revolutionary War…bring peace and security to the Middle East…President Trump left you an excellent strategy called the Abraham Accords, and it was working, but you ignored it. Was it because you wanted your far-left base to know you heard their cries of “Orange Man Bad.”

…As you know, I wrote a peace treaty for Gaza... I wonder if it was anything like the one Israel proposed. You liked it. But when Hamas said no, you went back to your speeches that implied Israel was being stubborn. But it mentioned nothing about Hamas’s reluctance to make peace because their goal remains to destroy the Jewish sovereignty over the land where they are the indigenous people: Israel. That is another Democratic Party tradition; never ever blame the terrorists , I mean militants. Always find a way to blame Israel, even if it’s not true. If the truth does come out, it doesn’t matter. People remember the lie, not the correction. Oh, and I am totally sure this has nothing to do with Israel having all those Jooos (the tooth fairy told me)…

A few days ago, I put forward a proposal that brought us closer to doing that than we’ve done since October 7. We’re working around the clock, my Secretary of State, to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages with their families, and surge humanitarian health and food assistance into Gaza now to end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people.

Joe you say you don’t want the war to expand? Israel is fighting Hamas, the militants (hey, I got one right), the militants who massacred Israeli citizens on Oct.7. Israel is NOT fighting the Palestinian people. Heck, Israel is not even fighting the people of Gaza. That lie gave some PR ammo to the spin-masters trying to get the Palestinian Authority to join in. It also gave ammo to Ira,n its family of militant (terrorist) organizations, and the people in the Democratic Party and across the country that want Israel destroyed. After all, they were said by the president.

Regarding the deaths, Israel feels horrible for each collateral damage death of a Gazan. Even more than what you felt when American soldiers were killed as part of the way you pushed our military to leave Afghanistan. Oh wait, that’s a bad comparison, Israel really cares.

But Mr. President, Remember when Israel told the people in Gaza they were about to bomb the south and go north so they wouldn’t get hurt? Hamas stopped them from going to safety. Hamas did the same thing when Israel told Gazans to leave the north and go south. Are you telling me that the State Department didn’t tell you? Or is it your dementia kicking in again? Joe, by blocking their people, Hamas created huge populations of “human shields. And in many cases, the death of their own people.

And BTW, what other country in the world except Israel tells civilians of their enemy to get out of the way because they are bombing in their area?

The Hamas terrorists , DARN it, I DID IT AGAIN! The Hamas militants put their people in danger on purpose. That way, if they get hurt or killed, Israel looks like a bunch of murderers to the entire world. It’s almost like the old Antisemitic canard about Jews killing and using the blood of children to make Matzo.

Those protesters out in the street have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.

Which point, Joe? The ones calling for the destruction of Israel? The ones saying kill the Jews? Maybe it’s just the ones who want to break America’s long-standing alliance with Israel.

Is it the point made by the protesters and your Democratic Party who say stop arms sales to Israel? Why can’t you remind them of the truism that if Israel’s enemies drop down their weapons, there will be no war? If Israel lays down her weapons, there will be no Israel.

How about the ones chanting the Anti-Semitic chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free? Are they the ones who are making a point? Joe, you are a Catholic. The books of Exodus and Joshua are each part of the Catholic Bible. If you ever read your bible, you would know that God led a JEW to split both bodies of water. Perhaps that was a more appropriate point to make.

Folks, the Middle East part of Biden’s DNC speech was full of lies, half-truths, and omissions that corrupt the truth. It kind of makes one wish that Menachem Begin was still alive to verbally kick Biden in the ass, like when Biden and Begin first met in 1982.

Oh, and if you think President Biden’s section about Israel was terrible, just wait until Thursday night. Kamala Harris’ will be a real whopper. She makes Joe Biden and Barack Obama look pro-Israel.

