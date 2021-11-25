Photo Credit: screenshot courtesy

The Pilgrims celebrated the “First Thanksgiving” after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days, and—as accounted by attendee Edward Winslow, it was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. The 2021 celebration is the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving. Abe Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday. When Lincoln declared it a national holiday celebrated on November 26, the holiday superseded Evacuation Day held on November 25, which commemorated the British withdrawal from the United States after the American Revolution. However, some woke people believe we should have kept Evacuation Day because Thanksgiving is inherently racist and evil.

Thanksgiving is a great holiday! It has many elements beginning with the spiritual part of recognizing all of the things one should be thankful for. Face it, how can one not enjoy a day spent with family (except when talking politics). It’s also a day one can watch a parade with giant character balloons and enjoy two NFL football games with the possibility of another quarterback butt-fumble. The best part of the holiday is one’s stomach with too much delicious food and too many carb-infused-sided dishes, which result in the loosening of one’s belt at least one notch.

Woke America, however, tells us not to enjoy the day. They say Thanksgiving is a bad day, a celebration of genocide.

As written in the Philidelphia Tribune on November 20th:

{Reposted from The Lid}