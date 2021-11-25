The Pilgrims celebrated the “First Thanksgiving” after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days, and—as accounted by attendee Edward Winslow, it was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. The 2021 celebration is the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving. Abe Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday. When Lincoln declared it a national holiday celebrated on November 26, the holiday superseded Evacuation Day held on November 25, which commemorated the British withdrawal from the United States after the American Revolution. However, some woke people believe we should have kept Evacuation Day because Thanksgiving is inherently racist and evil.
Thanksgiving is a great holiday! It has many elements beginning with the spiritual part of recognizing all of the things one should be thankful for. Face it, how can one not enjoy a day spent with family (except when talking politics). It’s also a day one can watch a parade with giant character balloons and enjoy two NFL football games with the possibility of another quarterback butt-fumble. The best part of the holiday is one’s stomach with too much delicious food and too many carb-infused-sided dishes, which result in the loosening of one’s belt at least one notch.
Woke America, however, tells us not to enjoy the day. They say Thanksgiving is a bad day, a celebration of genocide.
As written in the Philidelphia Tribune on November 20th:
Tragically, those trusting red men, women, and children had no idea that the unimaginable hell of widespread death and massive land robbery would soon follow.
When the Pilgrims arrived on the Mayflower in 1620, they didn’t bring thanks. They didn’t even give thanks. Instead, they brought racist genocide and gave nothing.
And they eventually succeeded in mass killing and mass land robbery not because they were smarter or stronger but because they were sadistically evil racists who initiated the use of a weapon of mass destruction that previously had been unheard of on this land.
Wow! Sadistically evil racists who liked turkey and cranberry sauce?
Of course, in the heart of wokeism, America’s Universities, young minds are taught Thanksgiving is bad. In 2020 College Fix gave an example:
An assistant professor of anthropology at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently talked to students about how to “decolonize” their Thanksgiving, arguing that the traditional pilgrims and Indians story is a false narrative that perpetuates harm and racism.
Ironically the name of assistant professor with no respect for the American tradition of Thanksgiving is Abigail Adams, the same name as the wife of our founding father and second president, John Adams.
She contends “unlearning some of the myths that we’ve learned about Thanksgiving” is essential because “they continue to perpetuate harm and misinformation about native people and continue to keep native people of the past… [so that they’re] not seen as real, contemporary people.”
Maybe Abigail spoke about politics too much at Thanksgiving, and her family doesn’t want her around.
“And,” she added, “we have to acknowledge during Thanksgiving that we have inherited a land that is not rightfully ours because it was never ceded. It was essentially stolen from indigenous people.”
“This isn’t just a conversation about us getting the Thanksgiving story right,” she said. “This is a story about us acknowledging contemporary Native American people and to acknowledge that they also continue to suffer ongoing colonialism.”
And of course, where’s there is wokeism, there’s MSNBC. On Saturday, they took a break from lying about Kyle Rittenhouse to trash Thanksgiving.
MSNBC segment, “The Thanksgiving history you’ve never heard,” Gyasi Ross screams at his audience in a tone of voice suggesting an Oberlin sophomore from the Militant Vegans’ Brigade: “The truth is that pilgrims did not bring turkey, sweet potato pie or cranberries to Thanksgiving. They could not. They were broke! They were broken! Their hands were out! They were begging! They brought nothing of value. But they got fed! They got schooled.
No sweet-potatoes? How did they make it through the first winter?
“Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence. That genocide and violence is still on the menu! And state sponsored violence against Native and black Americans is commonplace!”
No Ketchup or beer?
Look, I do not dispute that Native American tribes were screwed in this country. I have no problem making a national holiday celebrating the many Native American contributions to America and reminding people how they were treated. Two states, California and Nevada, already celebrate Native American day-petition congress to take it national. I would even support petitioning congress to make it a major holiday.
But to American liberals—keep your grubby woke hands off Thanksgiving (and stay away from Columbus Day also)
This coming Thursday, as well as every fourth Thursday of November afterward, I will be thankful for all the blessings I’ve had in my life, and that includes living in the best damn country in the world. And to celebrate, I will be hanging out with family (not talking politics), watching football, and stuffing myself with turkey and cranberry sauce.
And after stuffing myself, like millions of other Americans, I’ll be taking a power nap thanks to the tryptophan in the turkey I ate. So shove the wokeism in the same general area where the NY Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez fumbled the ball into one of his linemen while the rest of us relax, say a little prayer of thanks, stuff our faces with carbs snd enjoy being with family.
{Reposted from The Lid}