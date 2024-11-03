Photo Credit: courtesy

f you support Israel and oppose Antisemitism, you must vote for Donald J. Trump. The former President has supported Jewish and pro-Israel. Issues since the 1970s. That support didn’t change when he sat in the Oval Office during his first term and will be the same if elected next week.

Below, you will see Trump’s involvement with the Jewish and pro-Israel community for the forty-five years before he became President. Following that will be some examples of his supportive actions as President. Where possible, Trump’s presidential actions will be compared to similar actions taken by the Harris/Biden administration.

Trump Supported Jews And Jewish Causes His Entire Life. Not Because He Was Running For Office

Trump’s record of friendship, generosity, and affection for the Jewish community in the US and in Israel is stunning and extraordinary.

As political writer Dan Feinreich wrote in 2020. Trump’s record of friendship, generosity, and affection for the Jewish community in the US and in Israel is stunning and extraordinary:

In March 1983, Trump was awarded the prestigious “Tree of Life” award by the Jewish National Fund (JNF), an organization that raises money to finance large projects in Israel.The award is the highest humanitarian award that honors individuals and families “in appreciation of their outstanding community involvement, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship, and devotion to peace and the security of human life.” JNF officials said that Trump was part of a consortium of donors involved in various projects in Israel, including financing a playground in the town of Yokneam and another in Sufa, a kibbutz in southern Israel. Trump also donated to help build new infrastructure in the Israeli Negev for Jews from the Sinai that were forced to evacuate under the terms of Israel’s peace treaty with Egypt in 1979. Trump’s donations were used to build greenhouses, homes, and roads for evacuees. A plaque bearing Trump’s name in English and Hebrew appears on a wall in Moshav Dekel, in the Eshkol region, to honor all the donors that contributed to the resettlement. In 2003, Trump was part of a group of New York donors who gave to JNF to finance the construction of a reservoir in the western Negev. In 2005, Trump also contributed toward the creation of new communities for Israelis were evacuated from the Gaza Strip. According to former JNF chairman Effie Stenzler, the Israeli govt requested assistance from Jewish organizations, like JNF, to help pay the costs of resettlement. JNF “sought donations in the U.S. and one of them was Trump, who is considered to be an avowed supporter of Israel,” Stenzler said. According to TheGivingTrump.com,in 1985, Trump was Chairman of JNF’s Annual Real Estate Divisions Dinner Dance where over $700K was raised, the largest fundraising affair ever for any JNF event. July 4, 1984 Trump Attended the 1984 American Friends of Hebrew University Annual Sports Award Fundraising Dinner to Memorialize the 11 Murdered Israeli Athletes During the 1972 Munich Olympics. In the 1990’s, Trump tried to convert his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, FL into a country club, but the town council placed restrictions on his club. He filed a lawsuit claiming the council was discriminating against his club, partly because his club was open to Jews and blacks,while other established clubs excluded Jews and blacks. “The episode shook the Palm Beach establishment, unaccustomed to having its linen, dirty or not, aired publicly.” Trump had “elevated the issue of discriminatory policies at social clubs.” Abe Foxman of the ADL, said Trump “put the light on Palm Beach. Not on the beauty & glitter, but on its seamier side of discrimination. It had an impact.” He said he received calls from Jewish residents telling how Palm Beach clubs were changing & began to admit Jewish members. In 2000, “Trump was recognized by UJA Federation of New York’s Hospitality Division for being an industry leader. He received the Hotel & Real Estate Visionary of the Century Award. He gave the org a $25,000 donation in 2012 and another $15,000 in 2014.” In addition, “Trump gave a $10,000 donation to the Museum of Jewish Heritage in 2003, according to spokeswoman Lisa Safir, and a gift in 2012 for general operating expenses amounting to $100,000, an amount which puts Trump’s name on the museum’s wall of contributors.” A spokesman for the ADL said Trump had donated a total of $56,000 to the ADL since the 1970’s. “In 2014, Trump donated $3,750 to the Institute for Jewish Humanities; $5,000 to the Jewish Community Relations Council of NY; $2,500 to the Gurwin Jewish Geriatric Center; and $18,000 to the American Friends of the Jaffa Institute, a nonprofit child welfare agency in Israel.” In 2003, Trump donated $10,000 to American Friends of Beit El Institutions, a fund for religious institutions in the Jewish community of Beit El in Samaria. Trump made the donation in honor of his lawyer, David Friedman, who served as its President. In 2004, Trump was chosen to be the grand marshal of the Salute to Israel Parade,which was the largest single gathering in support of Israel, with an estimated 1 million spectators, 40 floats, 16 marching bands and dozens of entertainers. In 2006, Trump announced plans to build “Trump Tower Israel” in Ramat Gan, a city on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The tower, the tallest in Israel when completed, was supposed to be a 70 story luxury apartment building. Trump also had plans to build the first Trump luxury hotel in Netanya. In 2008, Trump sent his daughter, Ivanka, to Israel to study the local real estate market. In 2013, Trump announced plans to build Israel’s first Trump golf course in Ashkelon,which would have included a resort village, convention hall, country club, and commercial shops. In 2013, Trump appeared in a video from his Manhattan office endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “My name is Donald Trump and I’m a big fan of Israel.” “Frankly, a strong prime minister is a strong Israel.” In 2014, Trump pledged to donate more than $100,000 to the Israeli emergency rescue service, United Hatzalah, for the purchase of four ambulances that each cost $26,000, according to the Algemeiner Journal, a Jewish newspaper based in New York. In 2015, Trump received the Liberty Award from The Algemeiner for his contributions to U.S.-Israel relations. Trump accepted the award at “The Algemeiner’s ‘Jewish 100’ Gala” in NYC and was introduced by his daughter Ivanka.

As President, Trump Continued To Support Israel And Oppose Antisemitism. The Harris-Biden Team Disagreed With Many Of His Actions

From Truman through Biden, there have been fourteen U.S. Presidents since the creation of Israel in 1948 as the 45th President. Trump was the best of the 14.

President Trump Imposed crippling sanctions on Iran. Harris-Biden freed up $16 billion of frozen Iranian dollars. Giving Iran money to fund the terrorist groups it controls, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and others. It also gave Iran additional funding for its nuclear program.

Trump withdrew America from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. Kamala Harris Says She’d Rejoin Iran Deal If She’s Elected

A bill passed in 1995, The Jerusalem Embassy Act, required a President to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel. Sadly, it also gave a president an out. George Bush and Barack Obama used that out. Trump was the first president who wasn’t a coward and officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The rationale for this move was more than satisfying the Embassy Act by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The recognition was part of President Trump’s peace strategy. Before the Abraham Accord deals could be made, the religious argument had to be removed from the conversation, and Jerusalem had to be recognized as Israel’s capital. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. embassy there. This move took the religious component out of the negotiations. The Arab States who made peace would not have to concede Islam’s third holiest city to Israel because it was already a done deal.

Israel’s terrorist enemies were afraid of what President Trump would do. Their attacks on Israel slowed down dramatically during his administration.

Remember the Abraham Accords? The peace deals that Trump designed and moderated were an example of the former President thinking outside the box. Unlike previous administrations (both Democratic and Republican), the Abraham Accord deals did not involve “land for peace,” only “peace for peace.” The supposed peace experts of previous administrations had always bloviated that no Arab country would ever formalize ties with Israel before a Palestinian state was created—the Trump team proved them wrong. The Abraham Accords were only one step in Trump’s strategy that would have worked.

The Harris-Biden team did not want to pursue the Abraham Accords. Instead, they went back to the old ways that didn’t work. Particularly, before Israel makes peace with any Arab countries, it must first make peace with the Palestinian Authority. And they believe Israel should be the only party making concessions in negotiations with the Palestinians. In other words, thanks to Biden and his team, the Abraham Accords will not expand to other countries and build a full Middle East peace. It would be worth your time to read the full description of President Trump’s Abraham Accords strategy and why Harris and Biden rejected it.

Worried about the Antisemitism on college campuses? A President Trump executive order extended Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to apply to anti-Semitic acts. The President signed the executive order in 2019 to combat anti-Israel and anti-Semitic movements on college campuses four years before campuses went Antisemitism crazy beginning in October 2023, right after the Hamas Massacre.

Soon after signing, Trump said, “This is our message to universities: If you want to accept the tremendous amount of federal dollars that you get every year, you must reject Antisemitism,” Biden-Harris began using the Title VI extension in May 2024, SEVEN MONTHS after the college anti-Semitic protests began.

I can’t explain why they finally invoked Title VI. Perhaps it was because they saw the election was coming soon.

As for the delay, it might have happened because the Harris/Biden team was too busy planning ways to toss Trump in Jail. Or maybe it was because Kamala didn’t think the anti-Semitic protesters were that bad, “There are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it. I understand the emotion behind it.” The emotion? Their emotion was the destruction of Israel. Did Kamala miss the chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free?” Truthfully, Gd split the river (Jordan) for Joshua and the Sea for Moses. I wonder if Kamala would understand the emotion if Jews marched with the slogan, “From the river to the sea, the Holy Land belongs to me?”

In March 2018, President Trump signed the Taylor Force Act directing the government to stop American economic aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until the PA ceases paying “blood money” stipends through the Palestinian Authority Martyr’s Fund to individuals who commit acts of terrorism and to the families of deceased terrorists (Pay for Slay). Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars of aid to PA because they refused to eliminate the Pay for Slay program.

Three months after taking office, the Harris/Biden team gave the PA the aid it didn’t receive under Trump. The two Democrats gave the money to the PA despite the fact the Pay for Slay program wasn’t ended, They claimed the money did not violate the Taylor Force Act because it was humanitarian, not economic aid. I suppose they have never heard of taking money out of one pocket and putting it into another.

Under Trump, the U.S. State Department declared that Israeli “Settlements” in “the West Bank” do not violate International Law. Per Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s Sec of State, “The United States encourages the Israelis and the Palestinians to resolve the status of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in any final status negotiations.’

Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Before the Six-Day War, Syria used the Heights to rain down rockets on the Israeli farms and villages in the Galilee below. Syria allows Iran to go through their country as one route to rearm and finance Hezbollah. The reason for Israel’s sovereignty is to prevent the Golan Heights from being used by terrorist groups. Trump’s move was necessary for Israel’s security.

The former President stopped funding the terror enabler UNRWA and closed the PLO office in DC. UNRWA has allowed its facilities and even its schools to act as terrorist bases, and in one case, when the UNRWA was caught storing in their schools, they handed them back to Hamas to shoot at innocent Jews. UNRWA camps served as the foundation for the majority of Palestinian political – and, later, terrorist – activities. Schools and refugee camps organized spaces for the groups that emerged, ranging from Fatah to the PFLP to Hamas. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed the identities of 12 UNRWA staff members who Israel says “actively participated” in the Hamas-led October 7 onslaught on southern Israel. President Trump closed the PLO office in DC because the PA refused to come to the negotiating table.

Trump appointed Nikki Haley as the US ambassador to the United Nations. At the UN, she expressed unconditional support for Israel. Her support was so strong the IDF tweeted a thank you to Haley.

There are more examples, but this post is approaching 2,500 words, so it’s time to wrap up.

Thirty years ago, Secretary of State James Baker said, “F**k the Jews. They won’t vote for us anyway.” Because most American Jews have a blind loyalty to the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party thinks they own the Jewish vote no matter what. Paraphrasing Baker, Today the Democratic Party’s mantra is, “F**k the Jews. They will vote for us whatever we do!”

During the past century, the Democratic Party has owned the Jews. The Democrats expect the Jews to vote for Kamala Harris not because she earned our vote but because Jews always vote for Democrats. Since 1915, every Democratic Party candidate garnered the majority of the presidential vote. That includes Presidents who were anti-Semitic during their first term.

Kamala Harris has said she has protected Jews and Israel and will continue to protect them. As you can see above, a considerable difference exists between her words and actions.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has fought Antisemitism and supported the Jew’s eternal homeland since the 1970s. He continued those efforts through his first term, and if he wins, nothing will change. Like his first term, Trump’s actions on Jewish Issues will be greater than his words.

As a Zionist and an Observant Jew who personally had to deal with Antisemitism, I strongly urge my fellow Jews to vote for Donald Trump.

