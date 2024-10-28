Photo Credit: wikimedia

Yesterday, V.P. Harris compared President Trump to Hitler, “Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military-like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.”

The V.P.’s comment comparing Trump to Hitler indicates she doesn’t care about minimizing the horrors of the Holocaust or she is an imbecile incapable of understanding.

Her comments were based on a story in the leftist magazine The Atlantic reporting that Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, called Trump a “fascist” and recalled his admiration for Nazi generals. Kelly also raised concerns about Trump’s recent threats to use the military against “the enemy from within.”

Any research by the VP’s staff would have revealed a history of articles in The Atlantic quoting Kelly trashing the President who pushed him out of office. Kelly, pushed out by Trump, used unnamed sources to support his charges.

This article and many other The Atlantic articles about Trump were written by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. Will I accuse Goldberg of hating Trump? Let’s just say if Goldberg ever wrote something nice about Trump, I think my heart would attack from the shock.

The Kamala Harris comment, “He wants a military-like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution,” is an indication that Harris does not care about or really know of the horrors against the Jews that Hitler and his Nazis did.

Below is a primer on some of the worst Nazi anti-Jewish horrors of the Holocaust. Please send this post to the VP, her campaign, or any of her supporters to teach or refresh their memory of the Holocaust suffering.

Hitler wrote a book called Mein Kampf in which he spoke of his hatred toward Jews and previewed his “final solution.” Did Trump write a book with the same theme or like the paragraphs from Hitler’s book below?:

The black-haired Jewish youth lies in wait for hours on end, satanically glaring at and spying on the unsuspicious girl whom he plans to seduce, adulterating her blood and removing her from the bosom of her own people. The Jew uses every possible means to undermine the racial foundations of a subjugated people…..the personification of the devil as the symbol of all evil assumes the living shape of the Jew….And so he [the Jew] advances on his fatal road until another force comes forth to oppose him, and in a mighty struggle hurls the heaven-stormer back to Lucifer… Hence today I believe that I am acting in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator: ‘by defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.

I had relatives with this on their arms. Did Trump tattoo numbers on people’s arms?

Hitler chose that method of identifying the Jews because tattooing is prohibited in the Jewish faith (he didn’t realize that people couldn’t be punished for forced tattooing). Either way, if Trump doesn’t force people to tattoo numbers on their arms, then he isn’t Hitler.

The Nazis killed Jews, buried them in mass graves, or cremated their bodies. When Kamala compared Trump to Hitler, was she saying he does something like that? If he had, I am sure the mainstream media would have covered it, as it would be one less thing they would have to invent.

The Nazis conducted horrible and painful medical experimentation on humans. Perhaps the most well-known of which was the experiments Josef Mengele conducted on twins and other victims at Auschwitz. Through these experiments, he hoped to prove the superiority of the Aryan race. He experimented on over 1,500 pairs of twins and other Jews and Gypsies, injecting dye into their eyes, blinding them, or chloroform into their hearts, killing them, sewing twins together trying to create conjoined twins, forcing them into freezing water (like the picture below), and other experiments too horrible to repeat.

Did Donald Trump authorize horrible medical experimentation on people like Mengele did? If he was doing that, believe me, it would be on the front page of the Washington Post. Therefore, unless the Post is covering up the experimentation, Trump is not like Hitler.

After using Zyklon B gas or piped-in auto-exhaust to kill their victims, the Nazis collected dead victims’ hair, clothes, glasses, gold teeth, and even artificial limbs to be used by the Reich.

Perhaps I was watching “Family Feud” instead of the news the day Donald Trump killed people and recycled what was usable. If I didn’t miss it, well, then Donald Trump is not like Hitler.

Does V.P. Harris really believe President Trump has artificial legs recycled after victims are stripped naked, gassed, and cremated. Like Hitler did?

What is it with Kamala Harris? Why does she insist on cheapening the memory of the 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust, those who survived the Holocaust horrors, and the Jews who mourn the victims’ pain today and every day

If President Trump had made the same inappropriate reference as Kamala or Kelly spewed. The media would be all over him like cheese on pizza. The MSM reported Kamala’s statement, but most of their reports did not criticize her comparison.

It used to be a basic rule of American politics never to speak of the Holocaust or any of its related terms, such as Nazis or Hitler, for political warfare. The Holocaust is a singular event in world history, and not just because of its scale and inhuman horror. Yes, there have been, and sadly will be, other genocides of other groups, and there have even been other atrocities against the Jewish people. But generally, genocide is waged to suppress a group, keep them out of a country’s politics, or take their land or some other economic reason.

The Holocaust was different– the Jews who were targeted by Hitler and the Nazis had no desire to take over the country’s land and held relatively little power–they were just hated. The Nazis took Jews from all over Europe to torture and murder them.

Saying Trump is like Hitler minimizes the suffering of real Holocaust victims.

The V.P.’s comment comparing Trump to Hitler means she doesn’t care about minimizing the horrors of the Holocaust, or she is an imbecile incapable of understanding. Thus my request to send this post to the VP, her campaign, or any of her supporters to teach or refresh their memory of the Holocaust suffering

