Teva Pharmaceuticals Donating Potential COVID-19 Treatment To US Hospitals

{Originally posted to The Lid}

Malaria is a major medical problem in India. Anti-malarial medicines are of critical importance there. But now those anti-malarial drugs may be the most potent medical weapon against the Chinese Coronavirus. But as my friends at Clash Daily reported, India is not sharing.

Some allies are better than others. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate is the malaria drug that is being tested as a treatment for China CoronaVirus. India is possibly the largest producer of the drug in the world. They have banned exporting the drug to other countries. Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli multinational drug company that specializes in generics, announced they will be donating at least ten million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to U.S. Hospitals.

India, is a major (possibly the largest) producer of Hydroxychloroquine in the world. Today, the country banned exports of the drug.

India isn’t trying to screw the U.S., they probably are trying to make sure they have enough for their people. As of March 26th, India’s had 716 cases of Covid-19. On the other hand, Israel has a population that is .006 that of India’s and 2,590 cases as of the same date.

Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical which is also a significant manufacturer of Hydroxychloroquine sulfate said it plans to donate 6 million tablets to U.S. hospitals through wholesalers by March 31st and more than 10 million within a month. All subsequent product manufactured and shipped to wholesalers will also be donated.

Per Israel 21:

“We are committed to helping to supply as many tablets as possible as demand for this treatment accelerates at no cost,” said Brendan O’Grady, the executive vice president of Teva’s North America commercial unit. “Immediately upon learning of the potential benefit of hydroxychloroquine, Teva began to assess supply and to urgently acquire additional ingredients to make more product while arranging for all of what we had to be distributed immediately.” “We are committed to helping to supply as many tablets as possible as demand for this treatment accelerates at no cost.” O’Grady said that additional production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets is also being assessed and subsequently ramped up with materials that are being sent to Teva from its ingredient supplier.

According to its website, Teva is a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Teva provides more than 10% of the U.S. drug supply, providing American patients with approximately 1 out of 7 prescriptions they take.

Sometimes people wonder what Israel does for the United States. There are tons of examples including sharing technology, intelligence, counterterrorism training and methods, advances in medicine and so much more. The Teva donation is just the latest. Well…not just the donation but the fact they don’t hoard possible Covid-19 treatment drugs for themselves.