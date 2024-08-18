Menachem Av 14, 5784 , August 18, 2024
Sunday
In Shul this morning, during Chazaras HaShatz something amazing occurred.
As I was listening to the repetition of the Shmoneh Esrei, suddenly I noticed the Kohanim standing in front of the Aron HaKodesh.
Was it a Yom Tov today?
Why are the Kohanim going to the Duchan?
And then I remembered, here in Eretz Yisroel we are privileged to be Benched from the Kohanim daily!
And what better Brocha to receive than the Brocha of Shalom?!
I already feel more at peace?.
May the BROCHA OF SHALOM- be fulfilled in Eretz Yisroel speedily and completely very soon!
“If Not Now, Then When?”-
Hillel