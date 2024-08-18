Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer
Early 20th century postcards depicting Birkat Kohanim.

Menachem Av 14, 5784 , August 18, 2024

Sunday

In Shul this morning, during Chazaras HaShatz something amazing occurred.

As I was listening to the repetition of the Shmoneh Esrei, suddenly I noticed the Kohanim standing in front of the Aron HaKodesh.

Was it a Yom Tov today?

Why are the Kohanim going to the Duchan?

And then I remembered, here in Eretz Yisroel we are privileged to be Benched from the Kohanim daily!

And what better Brocha to receive than the Brocha of Shalom?!

I already feel more at peace?.

May the BROCHA OF SHALOM- be fulfilled in Eretz Yisroel speedily and completely very soon!

“If Not Now, Then When?”-

Hillel

Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman
Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman is rav of Congregation Ahavas Israel in Passaic, New Jersey. His book, “The Elephant in the Room,” is available either directly from the author or at Amazon.com