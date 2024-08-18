Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

In Shul this morning, during Chazaras HaShatz something amazing occurred.

As I was listening to the repetition of the Shmoneh Esrei, suddenly I noticed the Kohanim standing in front of the Aron HaKodesh.

Was it a Yom Tov today?

Why are the Kohanim going to the Duchan?

And then I remembered, here in Eretz Yisroel we are privileged to be Benched from the Kohanim daily!

And what better Brocha to receive than the Brocha of Shalom?!

I already feel more at peace?.

May the BROCHA OF SHALOM- be fulfilled in Eretz Yisroel speedily and completely very soon!

“If Not Now, Then When?”-

Hillel

