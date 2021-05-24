Photo Credit: ericadams2021.com

I was a bit surprised to see recent endorsements for Eric Adams for NYC mayor. There are concerns about Adams that should be considered.

To be clear, I do appreciate that Adams has been solidly on the side of law and order (lately). And I also understand that Andrew Yang has been disappointing on numerous issues.

But Adams has a history that is eyebrow raising, and unfortunately, it is hardly from just early in his career, which was alarmingly anti-semitic. Adams has a long and intense association with Farrakhan, and as @BlakeIFox pointedly noted, this is not all ancient history.

13. Adams did not end his association with the Nation of Islam when he became an elected official, though. In 2015, while serving as Brooklyn Borough President, Adams met with Henry Muhammad, a surrogate of Louis Farrakhan. — Blake ???? (@BlakeIFox) May 9, 2021

Just back in 2020, Adams lashed out at “gentrifiers,” telling white people in Harlem to, “Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio.”

In case you don’t think Harlem is your issue, it is worth noting that last summer, Adams also took the side of “anti-gentrification” groups that targeted greater Flatbush for industrial fireworks harassment for months, insisting that people not call 911, and talk to the harassers. The “anti-gentrification” groups such as Equality for Flatbush that were pushing this cruelty in Brooklyn have a long and ugly history of conflating Jews living in Brooklyn with “colonizers” in “Palestine.”

To hear Adams explain his Woke position at length at length, listen to the interview with WNYC here. Is this someone we can trust?

When Adams (or perhaps, his handlers) realized that the way to get elected was to swerve right, Adams finally changed his tune. But understand this was a very late conversion. Not something that happened in the 90s.

Even last summer, Adams was standing adjacent to our enemies against us.