Trying to bring the central figure in our daughter’s murder to justice has been one of the hardest and most painful things my wife and I have ever had to do.
That person, a Jordanian woman called Ahlam Tamimi, should have been put on trial in Washington under US law a long time ago. The charges against her were unsealed by senior Department of Justice officials almost exactly four years ago to the day, on March 14, 2017. We had already planned to mark that somber anniversary with a renewed call to the US government for meaningful pressure to be brought to bear on its ally and treaty partner, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

It is inexplicable to us that Jordan, which signed a treaty with the US more than a quarter century ago for the mutual extradition of fugitives like Tamimi, remains in flagrant breach of that treaty even while it continues to be a recipient of colossal sums in US foreign aid each year.

Today we learned of a further reversal: the blunt and unwelcome announcement by Interpol on March 8, 2021 that it has succumbed to pressure from the fugitive’s family, lawyers and clan in Jordan and has cancelled the Red Notice which operated until now to encourage member governments to arrest her if she enters their jurisdiction.
We learned about this via the Arabic-language media and are trying to get clarification from the US justice system.

My wife and I will not give up in our efforts to see this loathsome person – the embodiment of murderous bigotry – eventually brought to justice to answer for her crimes.

Arnold Roth
Jerusalem
thisongoingwar@gmail.com
Frimet and Arnold Roth
http://thisongoingwar.blogspot.co.il/
Frimet and Arnold Roth began writing and speaking publicly soon after the murder of their fifteen year-old daughter Malki Z"L in the Jerusalem Sbarro massacre, August 9, 2001 (Chaf Av, 5761). They have both been, and are, frequently interviewed for radio, television and the print media, including CNN, BBC, New York Times, Washington Post, Al-Jazeera, and others. Their blog This Ongoing War deals with the under-appreciated price of living in a society afflicted by terrorism which, they contend, means the entire world. Frimet is a native of Queens, NY while her husband was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. They brought their family to settle in Jerusalem in 1988. They co-founded the Malki Foundation in 2001 and are deeply involved in its work as volunteers. They can be reached at thisoingoingwar@gmail.com .
