The Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona has achieved a significant breakthrough in its effort to find an antibody to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, officially called SARS-CoV-2, by scientists around the world. The announcement was made in a joint statement by the Institute and the Ministry of Defense.

The antibody in question attacks the virus in a unique manner and can neutralize it in the body of the individual who contracts the illness.

Researchers at the Institute led by Professor Shmuel Shapira, said the development phase of the antibody has been completed.

The antibody has not yet been named.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited the Institute Monday morning, said he was proud of the Institute staff for the “huge breakthrough.

“The creativity and Jewish mind have brought this amazing achievement. The entire defense establishment will continue to operate at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus,” he added.

The Institute is continuing the patent registration process. The research team is planning next to contact international companies in order to produce the antibody in commercial quantities.

The defense establishment has been tasked with addressing any of the various legal issues that might arise.