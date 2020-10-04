Photo Credit: GPO

Israel’s Health Ministry reported a drop in the number of positive test results Sunday evening (1,214) — 10 percent of the 12,149 tests conducted, as compared with last week’s 15 percent — along with a drop in the number of active cases of the coronavirus in the country.

Things are looking slightly better, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement this evening that the country has a long way to go before considering ways to relax the lockdown.

According to the Health Ministry, there were “only” 69,248 Israelis in the past 24 hours who are still battling the virus. It’s the first time in weeks the figure has dropped below the 70,000 mark.

The country is still struggling, with a record 1,668 patients hospitalized across Israel with COVID-19. Of those, 890 patients are listed in serious condition, including 215 who are intubated.

Since midnight Saturday night into Sunday, 21 Israelis have lost their lives to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,707. Just last Wednesday, there were a record-breaking total of 9,015 new cases of the virus.

Israeli cabinet ministers in the coronavirus cabinet are set to debate the next stage of the country’s lockdown this Thursday.

The prime minister emphasized in his statement this evening that no decision would be made on lifting restrictions until at least 10 full days of the lockdown has passed.

“I ask from everyone – strictly-Orthodox and secular alike – to maintain the directives. The lockdown directives are not against you. They are against the virus and if we all work together, we will defeat this virus,” he said.

“Today I held talks on the issue of rapid tests, also on the economy, and on other subjects as well, around the clock. We are working in order to defeat the virus.

“There are those who are already saying they have cautious optimism that the lockdown is starting to work, to flatten the growth curve,” Netanyahu said.

“I’m more cautious than the cautious. I want to wait at least until 10 days have passed, at least 10 days. That means that decisions on continuing the lockdown after Simchat Torah (ending Oct. 10) will only be made on Thursday.

“In the meantime, we’re going to discuss in the cabinet tomorrow the figures for a long-term coronavirus exit, the transition from stage to stage, protecting the vulnerable populations, and increasing the fines, discipline and enforcement,” he added.

“I ask that you all unite like the ‘four species of Sukkot‘ for the good of our people, and for the good of all citizens of the State of Israel in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, we will win.”