Photo Credit: vperemen.com via Wikimedia

The FDA has approved emergency authorization for REGN-COV2, the antibody treatment was used to treat President Donald Trump during his hospitalization for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The biotech Regeneron pharmaceuticals firm submitted its emergency use authorization application that month after preclinical studies showed the treatment reduced the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus and its associated damage in the lungs of non-human primates.

Advertisement



The treatment resulted in fewer required medical visits in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, according to the data.

The treatment is intended for those with mild cases of COVID-19, not for those hospitalized with the virus, the FDA said. It works by mimicking the body’s own immune system to prevent the patient from becoming more ill.

The catch: Regeneron has said it will only have 80,000 doses of its new medication by the end of this month.

REGN-COV2 is comprised of a mix of two powerful monoclonal antibodies. It is similar to a treatment by Eli Lilly company that obtained emergency approval by the FDA earlier this month.

According to The New York Times, the federal government plans to work with state health officials to determine which hospitals and clinics should receive Regeneron’s treatment.