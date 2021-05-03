Photo Credit: Sara Yahimovich/TPS

The Government of India has approached Ichilov Hospital with a request to receive the anti-coronavirus drug developed by Prof. Nadir Arber, according to a report Monday night by Israel’s Kan 11 public broadcasting station.

According to the report, Ichilov Hospital intends to send the medicine – and is in the process of “checking it legally and regulatorily.”

Hundreds of oxygen generators, respirators, and other pieces of medical equipment are being sent Tuesday from Israel to India in response to that country’s coronavirus crisis. The assistance package will include thousands of group and individual oxygen generators – which are needed immediately in the Indian health system – respirators, medications, and additional medical equipment.

The delivery of the assistance will be transferred to India by air in a series of flights throughout the week.

The Foreign Ministry coordinated efforts with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry and Control Center, the Indian government through Israel’s embassy in New Delhi, and the Indian embassy in Israel in order to get the delivery off the ground.

“The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries, in India’s time of need,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. “This is the true meaning of the mutual guarantee so needed during this period of the global coronavirus crisis.

“Israel and India share strategic ties that span a wide range of political, security, and economic issues. India is one of the most important countries for Israel broadly in the international arena, and particularly in the Asia-Pacific,” Ashkenazi said.

The Foreign Ministry’s Asia – Pacific Division and the Israeli Embassy in India, its Economic Division and other key economic organizations — including the Israel-India Chamber of Commerce, the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, the Israel Export Institute, and Start-Up Nation Central — “all answered the call” to help.

As part of those efforts, Amdocs announced its donation of 150 oxygen generators, which are to be transferred to India as part of the Israeli aid package.

The JDC also pledged to donate oxygen generators and other needed equipment, for delivery to those in need in India, “including the small Jewish community in Mumbai.”

At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis last year, “India mobilized to assist Israel,” the Foreign Ministry reminded.

“Within this framework they approved the air delivery of masks, globes, and raw materials for medications to Israel, and also helped arrange the repatriation of Israeli citizens.”