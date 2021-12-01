Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel has launched a Twitter account, @PandemicinfoIL, that will provide information, insights and lessons from Israel’s efforts to combat COVID-19 to the global community, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Tuesday.

The Israel Pandemic Information Center (IPIC) is dedicated to sharing information provided by Israel’s Ministry of Health, as well as on other matters of international interest in the areas of health, education, economy, information, logistics, leadership and more.

The Center provides bite-size content touching on main areas of interest raised by world leaders with the prime minister.

Information provided by the site is to include points to take into account when considering restrictions, what to weigh when addressing dilemmas, insights from Israel’s vaccine campaign and other insights.

“The world has shown great interest in Israel’s lessons and experiences in combating COVID-19, and Israel is eager to share our knowhow with the world,” Bennett said. “Together, the global community has a greater chance of combating COVID than we would if we were to take it on alone.”

