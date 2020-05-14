Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

The number of active Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Israel has dropped to 3,939 and there have been no deaths from the virus recorded in the past 24 hours.

Over 12,300 of the 16,500 Israelis who have been infected since the outbreak have recovered, and a total of 264 have succumbed to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health’s numbers.

Only five new patients were registered in the past day.

A week after some 25,000 educational institutions resumed partial activities, only five cases of a suspected infection have been reported.

Israel in recent weeks has set in motion a process to gradually bring the economy back into full activity, while the tourism and entertainment industries remain under an almost complete lockdown.

On Thursday, a tentative agreement was reached between education, finance and health ministry officials to open all schools to full and normal operations on Sunday. The plan will be brought before the cabinet for approval by the weekend.

While the stats in Israel are positive in promising, the government has been working hard to prepare the country for a second wave of infection, possibly in the coming winter. The preparations include the acquisition of medical equipment and the establishment of assembly lines in Israel to produce the required protective gear domestically. There is also concern for a second wave in a few weeks, if citizens are not careful to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

Globally, 4,452,820 people have been infected in 213 countries, and some 298,740 deaths have been recorded. Over 1,675,000 have recovered.