The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) this week announced the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) infection in two pet cats.

These were the first pets in the United States to test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The cats live in two separate areas of New York State. Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery, the CDC said in its release, adding that SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with COVID-19.

A veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs. No individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19. The virus may have been transmitted to the cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members, or through contact with an infected person outside its home.

Samples from the second cat were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness as well. The owner of the cat tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the cat showing signs. Another cat in the household has shown no signs of illness.

Both cats tested presumptive positive for SARS-CoV-2 at a private veterinary laboratory, which then reported the results to state and federal officials.

The confirmatory testing was conducted at NVSL and included collection of additional samples. NVSL serves as an international reference laboratory and provides expertise and guidance on diagnostic techniques, as well as confirmatory testing for foreign and emerging animal diseases. Such testing is required for certain animal diseases in the US in order to comply with national and international reporting procedures.

Israeli Sand Cat, Others Tests Positive

This is not the first report of COVID-19 in a cat, and not the first report of animals contracting the virus in New York City.

One month ago, a lion and a tiger at the Bronx Zoo both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The virus was transmitted to both felines by an asymptomatic zookeeper.

Also in March, a house cat in Belgium tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus about a week after its owner became sick following a visit to Italy, according to a report by Live Science. That cat recovered from the illness after nine days.

This Friday morning in Israel, (April 24) Channel 13 reported findings by the Department of Virology at Israel’s Pathological Institute in Beit Dagan showing that a young sand cat that died in the Ramat Gan Safari most likely died of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 ‘Emerging Disease’ for Animals Too

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said it considers COVID-19 an emerging disease, and therefore the USDA must also report confirmed U.S. animal infections to the organization.

Routine testing of animals is not being recommended at this point. “Should other animals be confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, the USDA said it would post the findings.” Meanwhile, state animal health and public health officials are taking the lead in deciding whether animals should be tested for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States; therefore, “there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals, including pets, could be affected.”

Until more is known, the CDC recommends the following:

• Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

• Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

• Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

• Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would around other people.

• When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick.

• Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or bedding.

• If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.

