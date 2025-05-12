Photo Credit: Channel N12 News / Al Jazeera

Dual US-Israeli citizen and IDF Lone Soldier Edan Alexander, held hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization, was freed early Monday evening after 548 days in captivity, reaching the Re’im military base at around 8 pm.



“The Government of Israel embraces IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Edan Alexander, who has been returned from Hamas captivity. His family has been informed by the relevant authorities that he has rejoined our forces. Together with all branches of the security establishment, the government will support his reintegration and accompany both him and his family,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“The State of Israel remains committed to the return of all hostages and missing persons — both the living and the fallen. We will continue to act tirelessly until every one of them is brought home to Israel.

“Deliver me from the hand of my enemies and from those who pursue me.” (Psalms 31:16),” the PMO added.

“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostage and his family.”

Alexander’s mother Yael and US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler, who arrived in Israel earlier in the day, were waiting at the Re’im base to welcome him home, together with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israeli Coordinator of Prisoners of War and Missing Persons at the Prime Minister’s Office, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch.

Adi Alexander, the soldier’s father, was airlifted by an Israeli Air Force helicopter from Ben Gurion Airport to the Re’im base shortly before his son’s arrival, a defense official said.

“I congratulate from the bottom of my heart the return of IDF soldier Idan Alexander, and am excited, along with the entire State of Israel, to see him reunited with his loving family who worked day and night for his return home,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement.

“I thank the President of the United States and the American government for their activity and assistance for his release. We are committed to working in every way possible until all the abductees, our brothers and sisters, both living and dead, return to their homeland.”

Red Cross personnel in southern Gaza picked up Alexander from his Hamas captors at a meeting point in Khan Younis. He was then taken to IDF special forces and Shin Bet intelligence agents, who met the Red Cross vehicles at a designated pickup point in the enclave.

Alexander, a soldier in the elite IDF Golani Brigade, was seen standing on his own two feet, with a Red Cross representative and three Hamas captors on each side, in an Al Jazeera photo broadcast by Israel’s Channel N12 News. He was reported to be in “okay” condition.

Unlike previous transfers, Hamas held no “official release ceremony” and appeared to avoid any overt move to further humiliate their captive, perhaps due to concern over retribution from the Trump Administration.

“I am relieved that American Edan Alexander finally gets to come home,” US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote in a post on social media when the soldier crossed into Israeli territory.

“As POTUS said, we hope that this long-overdue release marks the beginning of the end to this terrible war. Hamas alone is responsible for the continued death and suffering. We demand the immediate release of all remaining hostages.”

