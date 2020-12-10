Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Judea and Samaria are regions of Israel that are deeply connected to the Jewish people archaeologically and religiously. In fact, many biblical events were written and transpired in this region. It is said that Abraham resided here, and that it is the final resting place of all the patriarchs, and their wives. Today beyond the historical mountain ranges and valleys, exists a modern-day structure that is vital for Israel’s continued existence: Ariel University. Situated in the city of Ariel, in the heart of Israel in Judea and Samaria, the biblical homeland of the Jewish people, proudly sits Israel’s newest research university, which prides itself on a strong emphasis on life science and engineering.

With 23 research centers, 16,000 students enrolled, and 450 senior faculty members representing the full spectrum of Israeli society, Ariel University works tirelessly to meet the demands of Israel’s hi-tech industries. They offer four major departments of study, 26 undergraduate programs, and nine dual major programs. The school is also home of the now second year Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Medical School developing Israel’s next generation of doctors, researchers, and medical professionals who all aspire to be at the forefront of innovative research. It is no wonder then why so many international PhD post-doctorial students choose to study there, and why it is projected that by 2025, enrollment will increase to 20,000 students.

The university, and what is produces, is paramount for Israel’s economic and social development. They boast an impressive assortment of research centers including an integrative brain science center, applied cancer research center, as well as a center for robotics, homeland security, and even an institute for wine research.

The university collaborates with international organizations and other institutions of learning from all across the globe, but because of its controversial location, they have been the target of boycotts. This continues to hurt them financially as they are precluded from receiving funds from the EU as well as other science foundations.

To help counteract this, the American Friends of Ariel University, together with their valued donor base, works to assist the research center especially when it comes to the development and growth of their academic programs. Their goal for 2020-2021 is the continued development of the much needed medical school dormitories, naming donors for their newest and in development campus buildings, faculty scientific research , and as always, student scholarships directly assisting the building of Israel’s next generation of scientists, researchers, engineers, doctors and medical professionals, and leaders.

Examples of the dedicated work of the AFAU donor base are: the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Medical School, the Schlesinger FEL Research Center, the Aba and Sisel Klurman Amphitheater, the Moskowitz School of Communications, the Samson Wine Research Center, and the Motovich Jewish Heritage Center, and the Helmsley Regional Medical Center.

Fundraising is always challenging work, but when the pandemic hit, it only exasperated the task.

Covid-19 has made this endeavor that much harder, says Jeffrey Goldfarb, executive director of The American Friends of Ariel University. “We are now limited in our ability to do what we do best, which is continue to build our dedicated donor base through in-person networking and one-to-one meetings,” he reports. To maintain funding, they have resorted to utilizing popular technological platforms like Zoom to connect with donors. Goldfarb maintains that now really is the best time to donate especially considering the 2020 CARES Act and its added benefits to charitable giving, which expire on December 31, 2020.

Goldfarb asserts that the university is in good hands because AFAU “has some of the best people who are dedicated in Zionist values, and who understand the value of the continued building of Judea and Samaria into a greater State of Israel.” He anxiously awaits the return to personal meetings and AFAU events.

For further information or Charitable Giving tax exempt opportunities, please contact directly AFAU Executive Director Jeffrey Goldfarb at 718-434-1628. Or mail any checks to: American Friends of Ariel University – 244 Madison Ave, Suite 348, New York, NY 10016.