Fatah Student Movement:

“Allah, count them and kill them one by one, and do not leave even one of them”

Referring to Hamas’ terror war on Israel and Israel’s response aiming to eradicate the terror infrastructure and free the hundreds of Israeli hostages, one of the student factions of PA Chairman Abbas’ Fatah Movement is now inciting to murder Jews in the name of Islam.

The Student Union Council and Fatah Shabiba Student Movement at Palestine Polytechnic University issued the following “request” of Allah:

Posted text: “The Gaza Strip is now under Your supervision, Allah (refers to Hamas’ terror war on Israel; see note below -Ed.). Allah, take care of the attacking Jews and those who helped them, supported them, and aided them. Allah, separate them and scatter them in every direction, and show us through them the wonders of Your capabilities. Allah, count them and kill them one by one, and do not leave even one of them. Allah, Palestine with its elderly, its young, its women, and its children are in Your charge, O Great Helper and Supporter.” [The Student Union Council and Fatah Shabiba Student Movement at Palestine Polytechnic University, Facebook page, Oct. 27, 2023]

So, if you still think Fatah is the “moderate” Palestinian faction, think again.

It really isn’t a surprise. These Fatah students didn’t come up with the notion to kill Jews on their own. This religious call to murder Jews has been part of PA education for decades.

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed numerous similar calls and teachings by top PA officials saying that Jews are evil, Satan in human form, humanoids and apes and pigs, and that Palestinians therefore have a right to kill them and that this is what Islam wants.

At the beginning of the current war, PMW documented that Fatah’s terror wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, called to kill Jews and “strike the sons of apes of pigs… slaughter everyone who is Israeli.”

Only a few days ago, the PA instructed all preachers to teach worshippers in the mosques that extermination of Jews is an Islamic imperative. Abbas’ own advisor on religion has defined the war as a holy war: “Jihad.”

PMW reported that the same Fatah Student Movement faction praised Hamas murderers as “Allah’s roaring lions” and called for terror in the West Bank. Other factions of Fatah’s Student Movement have urged Palestinians in the West Bank to emulate Hamas’ massacre and carry out terror attacks against Israelis.

Hamas war on Israel October 2023 – At least 1,400 Israelis, including over 1,000 civilians, were murdered and over 4,800 wounded, in addition to at least 243 Israelis who were abducted into the Gaza Strip, in a Hamas terror war that began when approximately 2,500 Hamas terrorists broke through Israel’s security fence at the Gaza Strip border and launched a surprise attack, taking control of several Israeli towns and attacking a music festival on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which fell on the Sabbath, Oct. 7, 2023. During the massacre the terrorists tortured, raped, shot, beheaded, and burned their victims alive, murdering entire families and leaving at least 21 children without parents. Hamas terrorists also fired at least 5,000 rockets at Israeli population centers. In response, Israel launched Operation Iron Swords to counter the Hamas terror threat. Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon joined Hamas’ terror war starting from the following day, attacking Israel from the north. Occasional rocket launches and shootings continued from Lebanon throughout the war.

Count them and kill them one by one – “Count them and kill them one by one, and do not leave even one of them”is a well-known Muslim saying against Jews, Christians, and “heretics.” Its origin is in the Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 3989, although it is not a saying attributed to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad but rather to one of the first Muslims.

