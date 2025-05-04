Photo Credit: youtube

If you are worried, there is good news! China is here to save humanity – at least, according to a senior Palestinian leader.

“A world war” is looming caused by “the Zionist-American alliance,” and it is China that will be saving humanity, explains Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, who is also Fatah’s General Commissioner for Arab and China Relations:

Posted text: “Fatah Central Committee member and [Fatah] General Commissioner for Arab and China Relations Abbas Zaki received His Honor Ambassador of China in the State of Palestine Zeng Jixin today, [April 20, 2025,] in his office in Ramallah… Zaki noted that China, with its positive initiatives, is qualified to save humanity on this planet from a looming world war, considering the ongoing aggression that is being waged by the Zionist-American alliance.” [Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, Facebook page,

April 20, 2025]

Meeting the Chinese Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority last year, Zaki stressed that China’s position of “standing against injustice and tyranny” and “believing in justice” makes it an obvious candidate to help “Palestine” and the Arab world against “the Israeli war”:

Posted text: “Fatah Central Committee member and [Fatah] General Commissioner for Arab and China Relations Abbas Zaki received Chinese Ambassador in the State of Palestine Zeng Jixin… Zaki said that the Middle East region is in real danger as a result of the expansion of the Israeli war against the region’s states, including Iran, which heralds a wide regional war that will lead to an expansion of the war in the world. This requires intervention by states that believe in peace, shared victory, and mutual benefit between the peoples of the world, stand against injustice and tyranny, and believe in justice, like China.” [Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, Facebook page, Oct. 10, 2024]

In turn, the Chinese ambassador repeated the PA’s false narrative, which bashes “the US and the Western colonialist forces” who support Israel, while China is all about “peace… [for all] peoples on the face of the earth.”:

“Zeng Jixin [stated that] the US is pretending to stand alongside democracy and human rights, while it and the Western colonialist forces are supporting the Israeli occupation with all types of weapons and are waging false propaganda campaigns against China. He added that the Chinese culture and its values always call for peace, security, and stability for the world’s states and their peoples on the face of the earth.” [Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, Facebook page,

Oct. 10, 2024]

Former PA PM Muhammad Shtayyeh expressed a similar wish at the Chinese-Arab Forum for Young Politicians:

“Shtayyeh emphasized that China needs to continue to strengthen its strategic ties with the Arab states and move on to a stage in which it will take action to reshape the international system.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 28, 2024]

When Shtayyeh received Ambassador Jixin, he repeated the message of China’s dominant role:

“China is making steady progress to take its role in the international arena through its initiatives, especially those related to Palestine… [and] emphasized that China needs to continue to strengthen its strategic ties with the Arab states and move on to a stage in which it will take action to reshape the international system.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 28, 2024]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that the PA demands a “new world order” ruled by the “Islamic world, Russia and China” in order to “realize justice.” While the PA rejects the US and the West, it embraces Russia and China, believing they can “build a new world free of chaos and terror.”

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash has explicitly called on Russia and China to assist the Islamic and Arab world against the US’ “imperialist hegemony over the world”:

“Al-Habbash said… Russia is a world power, and in order to maintain balance in the international arena, the world must get rid of the unipolar system through the existence of a number of poles in the international system that will achieve balance between the world powers, otherwise the world will turn into a prisoner of just one world power [America]. The US is attempting to maintain this imperialist hegemony over the world by presenting itself as the world’s only pole, but Russia can achieve this balance together with the Islamic and Arab world and also with China.” [Website of Sputnik Arabic, Russian state-owned news agency,

June 12, 2024]

The following are longer excerpts of the items cited above:

Headline: “Shtayyeh: The Chinese-Arab Forum strengthens the foundations of friendship and cooperation”

“Fatah Movement Central Committee member [and former PA Prime Minister] Muhammad Shtayyeh said the Chinese-Arab Forum for Young Politicians strengthens the foundations of friendship and cooperation with China, as it is a friendly country towards our people and the Arabs, and the relations with it are historical and culturally connected.

During a speech he gave at the opening meeting of the forum, which is convening in Zhuhai in China, Shtayyeh added that China is making steady progress to take its role in the international arena through its initiatives, especially those related to Palestine. He also said that this is the initiative of Chinese President [Xi Jinping] in relation to Palestine – to end the occupation and establish the State of Palestinian.

He pointed out that historically, China has been standing by Palestine since 1964, and that there are many strategic partnerships and agreements that we must take action to implement them in all areas, and this is with the participation of the youth…

Shtayyeh emphasized that China needs to continue to strengthen its strategic ties with the Arab states, and move on to a stage in which it will take action to reshape the international system.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 28, 2024]

“Today, Fatah Central Committee member [and former PA Prime Minister] Muhammad Shtayyeh received Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the State of Palestine Zeng Jixin at his office in Ramallah…

[Shtayyeh] called on China to increase its efforts to support the regional and international processes whose goal is to defend the Palestinian people and ease its suffering.

Shtayyeh emphasized that we must base ourselves on the understandings that were achieved between [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas and Chinese President Xi Jinping on strengthening the strategic ties between the two states, and turn this position into a tangible reality.

Ambassador Zeng Jixin emphasized that China is committed to continuing to support the Palestinian cause…

Ambassador Jixin delivered an invitation to Fatah Central Committee member Muhammad Shtayyeh to participate in the Chinese-Arab political forum that will take place next month [November 2024] in Beijing.

He emphasized that it is important that Palestine be present at this international forum, because it constitutes an opportunity to strengthen the partnership with the global powers and deepen the cooperation in order to achieve sustainable development and social justice.”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, Oct. 24, 2024]

Posted text: “[Fatah Central Committee member] Abbas Zaki received the ambassador of China

Fatah Central Committee member and [Fatah] General Commissioner for Arab and China Relations Abbas Zaki received Chinese Ambassador in the State of Palestine Zeng Jixin… and briefed them about the cruel Israeli aggression… with military support and aid and political and diplomatic cover from the US, which is striving to achieve comprehensive control and hegemony in the Middle East region.

Zaki noted that [former US President Donald] Trump recognized Jerusalem in 2017 as the capital of the occupation state supported the settlement in the West Bank, and denied the legal rights of the Palestinian people, and today the Democratic party and Republican party are competing with each other to please the Zionist lobby in the US and are both supporting the Israeli occupation by all means…

Zaki said that the Middle East region is in real danger as a result of the expansion of the Israeli war against the region’s states, including Iran, which heralds a wide regional war that will lead to an expansion of the war in the world. This requires intervention by states that believe in peace, shared victory, and mutual benefit between the peoples of the world, stand against injustice and tyranny, and believe in justice, like China.

Zeng Jixin emphasized that China stands alongside the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legal rights of the Palestinian people to its land and homeland…

He noted that the US is pretending to stand alongside democracy and human rights, while it and the Western colonialist forces are supporting the Israeli occupation with all types of weapons and are waging false propaganda campaigns against China. He added that the Chinese culture and its values always call for peace, security, and stability for the world’s states and their peoples on the face of the earth.”

[Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, Facebook page, Oct. 10, 2024]

Headline: “The Palestinian president’s advisor to Sputnik: We are suspicious of America’s position regarding stopping the war and our relations with Russia are historical”

“Palestinian [PA] President [Mahmoud Abbas’] Advisor [on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations] Mahmoud Al-Habbash said… in an interview with [Russian state-owned news agency] Sputnik [Arabic] that there are many doubts regarding the American position on ending the Gaza Strip war (i.e., the 2023 Gaza war; see note below), particularly because Washington bears full responsibility for the aggression because it covered up Israel’s crimes and gave it a green light to continue the war…

[He said:] We are confronting the occupation (i.e., Israel) with all possible means (i.e., Palestinian term that also refers to the use of violence and terror), politically, legally, and through firmness, resolve, and resistance on the ground, and this is a right that we are implementing. However, this Israeli war also requires international positions and an international effort against the Israeli aggression to force Israel to honor international law and international legitimacy…

The relations between Russia and the Palestinians are historical and ancient. Since the start of the Palestinian cause, it stood alongside [the Palestinians] through the Soviet Union, and later Russia continued the same positions supporting the Palestinian cause.The friendship between the Russian leadership and the Palestinian leadership is a strong friendship and a strong mutual understanding, and there is agreement on visions, positions, and concepts on many issues.

On the other hand, Russia is a world power, and in order to maintain balance in the international arena, the world must get rid of the unipolar system through the existence of a number of poles in the international system that will achieve balance between the world powers, otherwise the world will turn into a prisoner of just one world power [America].

The US is attempting to maintain this imperialist hegemony over the world by presenting itself as the world’s only pole, but Russia can achieve this balance together with the Islamic and Arab world and also with China. In addition, the European Union (EU) could be a balancing pole in the international arena, and thus balance and justice will be achieved.

This is the significance of the Islamic-Russian relations, Arab-Russian relations, and Palestinian-Russian relations, so that Russia will take its role as a world power in the international arena.”

[Website of Sputnik Arabic, Russian state-owned news agency, June 12, 2024]

Mahm

