In 2024, the number of Israel’s Jewish births was 138,698 – 73% higher than 1995 (80,400), compared to 42,911 Arab births – 18% higher than 1995 (36,500).

In 2024, Jewish births were 76% of total births, compared to 69% in 1995. The surge of Jewish births has taken place due to the unprecedented rise of births (since 1995) in the secular sector, notwithstanding a rising level of education, income and wedding age and expanded urbanization. Since 1995, Israel’s ultra-orthodox sector has experienced a mild decrease of fertility, while the modern orthodox rate of fertility has been stable.

>In 1969, Israel’s Arab fertility rate was six births higher than the Jewish fertility rate. In 2022, Jewish fertility rate – 3;Israeli Muslims – 2.86.Muslim fertility rate has been Westernized: Jordan – 2.87 births per woman, Iran – 1.91, Saudi Arabia – 1.87, Morocco – 2.25, Iraq – 3.1, Egypt – 2.65, Yemen – 2.82, the United Arab Emirates – 1.61, etc.Israel’s robust Jewish fertility rate reflects robust optimism, patriotism, attachment to roots, communal solidarity, frontier-mentality and less abortions. Arab demographic Westernization is attributed to sweeping urbanization, enhanced status of women (education, employment, rising wedding age, shorter reproductive period) and expanding use of contraceptives.

