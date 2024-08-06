Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

The Biden administration has spent the past week offering Iran every possible incentive and apology for the Israeli assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran. The message was that Biden did not want to escalate.

And Iran responded to that show of weakness as anticipated.

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, according to U.S. defense officials. A U.S. defense official confirmed the suspected rocket attack to Fox News on Monday afternoon. According to Reuters, at least two Katyusha rockets were fired towards the base. Speaking to Fox News, the official said that “several” U.S. personnel were injured during the incident.

The rocket attacks by Shiite PMU militias in Iraq, run by Iran, targeting U.S. bases and personnel have been going on for a long time. After a previous attack killed three U.S. servicemembers, they were supposed to have come to a halt. Private backchannel talks suggested that they would not be happening again.

Biden took Iran at its word and this is result.

This was back in January.

Top U.S. leaders issued a warning on Sunday to Iran-backed militants, a day after a drone attack killed three U.S. troops in Jordan, dramatically escalating the situation in the Middle East. “We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” President Joe Biden said in South Carolina. He then asked for a moment of silence and added: “And we shall respond.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was “outraged and deeply saddened” by the deaths and vowed that the strike would not go unanswered. “Iran-backed militias are responsible for these continued attacks on U.S. forces, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing,” he said in a statement. “The president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces, and we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests.” Three U.S. service members were killed and 25 more were wounded Saturday night in the drone attack

Feeble as those threats were, they at least got Iran to put on a show of backing down. The show of appeasement recently produced the opposite result.

As it always does.

Weakness gets Americans killed. Biden is weak. Kamala is even weaker. Pleading with Iran for restraint encouraged the Islamic terrorist state to push and see how weak D.C. is.

When Iranian leaders chant “Death to America”, they mean it. When our leaders promised to stand up for America, they don’t.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

