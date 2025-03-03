Photo Credit: courtesy

The great hypocrisy of Ramadan ceasefires is that Muslims make a point of carrying out attacks on Christmas, on Jewish and Hindu holidays, and then there’s this outcry that no attacks against Muslim terrorists can be carried out on Ramadan.

But that’s part of the double standard on Islam and the religious it targets.

And the useful infidels making it happen.

Following a high-level security meeting on Saturday night, Jerusalem has adopted the temporary ceasefire framework proposed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff for the Ramadan and Passover period.

The disastrous ‘ceasefire’ in name only has been extended to cover ‘Ramadan’ and Passover. The original Hamas plan had been to attack on the first night of Passover. One of the worst Hamas attacks in Israel took place on Passover and targeted a Seder filled with elderly people.

Muslim terrorists once again targeted Christmas markets and events this year. Including New Year’s.

But Ramadan must be exempt. Why? Because doing so concedes Islamic supremacy. It’s not a gesture of sensitivity, it’s a concession that the terrorists can do what they want to our religions but we must respect theirs.

