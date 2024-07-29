Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
Nearly everyone in the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams attended the sad procession that carried 11 small white coffins to their final resting place. July 28, 2024

The media routinely plays up civilian casualties in any Israeli air strike. But as the headlines show the game is played very differently when Islamic terrorist attacks kill children.

After the Islamic terrorist group Hezbollah struck a soccer field in the Israeli Golan Heights killing a dozen Druze children (Druze are a non-Jewish minority group in Israel whose members often serve in the Israeli military), the media did its best to write the most ambiguous headlines possible.

Rocket From Lebanon Kills at Least 12 in Israeli-Controlled Golan Heights – New York Times

The New York Times keeps it ambiguous while MSNBC manages to front load claims of an “Israeli occupation” in the attack.

Rocket attack in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights leaves multiple dead and injured – MSNBC

But the overall prize goes to NPR for its “Israel had it coming” headline.

A rocket hit Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, after Israel struck a Gaza school – NPR

As bad as you think the media is, it always manages to be worse.

 

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Daniel Greenfield
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli born blogger and columnist, and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His work covers American, European and Israeli politics as well as the War on Terror. His writing can be found at http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/ These opinions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.