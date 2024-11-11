Photo Credit: TPS

While most elected officials condemned the sustained Muslim street violence campaign against Jews (and anyone they thought was Jewish or at least non-Muslim in a given part of Amsterdam), the media quickly rushed into cover-up mode, describing it as ‘soccer hooliganism’ and a ‘clash’ involving ‘fans of an Israeli soccer team’ triggered by the burning of a PLO flag.

1. Soccer or ‘football’ was not the issue. It just created Jewish targets. This was a friendly match with a local soccer team that has a lot of Jewish fans. The Muslim mobs attacking Jews were not supporting the other team.

2. It was a systemic planned attack that predated any events of that night. The perpetrators described it as a hunt for Jews.

Nor is it a new phenomenon. Here’s a clip of a call for hunting Jews by a Muslim mob in the UK 2021.

So no, this isn’t about Gaza or anything after Oct 7. It’s about Islam and the media’s willingness to cover up anything involving Islam. Especially when the targets are Jewish or Christian.

The same media that spent months covering up a Muslim terror stabbing of young girls in the UK while criminalizing anyone who spoke out against it is back in action, doing what it always does.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

