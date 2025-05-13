Photo Credit: Starrfruit / Wikipedia

Government spending is out of control not only on the federal, but also at the state level. Taken together, California and New York’s proposed budgets surpass half a trillion dollars.

New York’s budget was $175 billion in 2019. It’s now $254 billion.

That’s an added $79 billion or 45% increase in six years.

That’s up by $100 billion from $140 billion a decade ago. New York State Dems added $100 billion in spending in a decade and $79 billion in six years.

Out-of-control spending doesn’t get any more out of control.

You show people numbers like this, they blink and then get back to what they were doing, but we really cannot keep going like this. At some point, too big to fail also fails.

