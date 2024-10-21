Photo Credit: The Land of Israel

The media has been filled with anonymous ‘leaks’ and ‘quotes’ from Biden-Harris administration officials regarding Israel’s attack plans on Iran. It was all too obvious that these leaks were deliberate and orchestrated.

The leaks now appear to have escalated to directly passing material on to Iran.

Senior American officials voiced serious concern on Saturday following the leak of two US intelligence documents allegedly outlining Israel’s preparations for a potential strike on Iran. These documents were published by a Telegram account linked to Iran. While both the US Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the leaked documents, they did not deny their authenticity. The leak occurred on Friday when the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel claimed it had received documents about Israel’s strike preparations from a source within the US intelligence community.

Advertisement





Is that an impossible scenario?

Rob Malley, Biden’s Iran envoy, is under FBI investigation for mishandling classified documents. Much of the State Department covered for him, lying to Congress and foreign officials.

And then there’s Ariane Tabatabai, the Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, an Iranian immigrant who was collaborating with the Iranian Foreign Ministry back in 2014 and ran her congressional testimony past Iran.

Ariane Tabatabai was already the subject of extensive scrutiny and according to Jennifer Van Laar of RedState, there’s a source saying that the leak came out of the same office.

But those are just the obvious red flags with links to Iran. There’s a whole army of radicals, Islamists and anti-Israel activists now deeply embedded in the NSC, the intelligence community, the Department of Defense and just about everywhere else.

And it’s entirely plausible that the leak was deliberate because it follows on the heels of a raft of deliberate leaks.

The important part here is really twofold.

First, this information was obtained by spying on Israel.

The documents included an alleged report from the US Department of Defense’s visual intelligence agency, which had been circulated within the US intelligence community three days earlier. The report detailed alleged recent actions at Israel Air Force (IAF) bases, including the movement of advanced munitions believed to be intended for a strike on Iran. The report also noted that intelligence obtained through wiretaps indicated that the IAF conducted an exercise this week involving fighter jets and drones as part of its strike preparations.

Second, Israel has refused to notify the Biden-Harris admin of its attack plans on Hezbollah, including the pager bombings and assassination of Nasrallah, until the operations were underway, and even then without specific details.

The Israelis were providing information about the Iran attack. But the Biden-Harris admin clearly didn’t trust it. Instead, it went ahead and leaked the results of its spying to Iran.

There were multiple ways to do that.

Standard tradecraft is if you want to leak information, you allow an agent inside whom you can leak to. It’s terrible treasonous behavior, but it’s also not new.

Why would a former Iranian associate be inside the Pentagon? That’s one potential answer to that question.

What that means is that whoever leaked it, was kept there for that purpose providing plausible deniability for the entire system that kept them there.

The Obama administration leaked Israel’s attack plans on Iran to the media. The Biden-Harris admin has done even better by finding a way to directly leak them to Iran.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Share this article on WhatsApp: