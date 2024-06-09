Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The old road from Jerusalem to Jericho – made famous in Naomi Shemer’s classic song “Yerushalayim Shel Zahav” – no longer connects the two cities, but it does connect, chronologically, between the Land of Israel pioneers of 1924 and those of 2024.

Written just a few weeks before the Six Day War, when most of Jerusalem and environs were not in Jewish hands, Shemer’s love song for Yerushalayim pines longingly, “No one descends to the Dead Sea via the Jericho Road…” After the war and the reunification of Jerusalem, however, the song became a beloved national classic – especially when she added a stanza with the words, “We have returned… and will once again descend to the Dead Sea by way of the Jericho Road.”

Advertisement





The Jewish world is currently commemorating the 57th anniversary of the miracles and achievements of the week of the Six Day War. These include the very decision to go out to war and not wait to be attacked; the destruction within hours of the enemy air forces poised to bombard Israel; and the liberation of Shomron, Gaza, Judea, the Golan Heights, and of course historic Jerusalem.

Much has changed since then, quite obviously. For instance, well over a half-million Jews now reside in newly-built thriving communities and cities in Judea and Samaria – and another nearly quarter-million populate the new neighborhoods of liberated Jerusalem. But, for another example, though the original “road to Jericho” is under Jewish control, it is again barely frequented by Jews descending to the Dead Sea; large parts of it are lined with rows of Arab construction (much of it illegal), as well as the large anti-terrorism concrete wall built by Israel 20 years ago.

And yet, literally across the street from this wall, just outside the Arab village of Abu Dis, ten Jewish families have renewed the Jewish presence there – nearly a century after Jewish pioneers bought the land for exactly that purpose.

The story of Kidmat Zion (“Approach to Zion”) began in 1920, when the area was still called Abu Dis. A group of Jews from the Old City sought to build a neighborhood of relatively affordable housing for the growing Jewish community. Money was collected, an official association was registered, and over 800 dunams (200 acres) were purchased. Unfortunately, largely because of increasing Arab violence, especially the murderous pogroms in Jerusalem and Hebron of the late 1920’s, plans to develop the area were halted. Some of the lands were handed over to the Jewish National Fund.

When the Jordanians were left in control of the area after the War of Independence and until 1967, it was retained under the auspices of the Jordanian Custodian of Enemy Property. However, even after 1967 when the Jews could reclaim it, they did not do so; other parts of newly-liberated Jerusalem were more attractive for Jewish settlement. By the time Abu Dis was “remembered,” the security barrier had been built, leaving most of the Jewish-owned area inside the PA-controlled district.

Interestingly, the PA has been considering Abu Dis as its capital, as least for as long as Jerusalem is out of the picture for them. In fact, its parliament building and a university are built just behind the wall, on some of the Jewish-owned property. And this is precisely what makes today’s Kidmat Zion so strategically critical, according to residents: The very fact of the Jewish presence there just under their noses is what keeps them from declaring the area as their capital. “Let them remain in Ramallah for the foreseeable future,” in the words of one Jewish resident.

On the Israeli government’s table are grandiose plans for Jewish construction in the area. Various plans have been advanced, for between 200 and 400 units – but their progress is very, very slow. It certainly does not appear that they will be implemented in the very near future. However, as cheerful long-time resident Yehonadav Horowitz says: “Our rabbis have taught us that the Redemption arrives slowly, step by step. We are on a long journey; we are running a marathon, not a sprint.”

The Ateret Cohanim association is promoting Kidmat Zion – in the halls of government, in the public arena, and on the ground. Ateret Cohanim notes that with its strategic location just southeast of the Old City and with a stunning view of the Temple Mount and all of eastern Jerusalem, Kidmat Zion creates a shield for Jerusalem against creeping Arab Palestinian ambitions in the city.

Meanwhile, the residents there live their lives happily. Their transportation to schools in the Old City and elsewhere is protected by the police, and the children enjoy the playgrounds, open spaces, and even a small forest nestled in-between their homes. They especially take pleasure in greeting visitors and groups, some of whom even come to celebrate their joyous occasions there.

“This place waited 100 years for Jews to live here, and thank G-d, we are now ten families,” Horowitz says. “We have been praying for the rebuilding of Jerusalem for many centuries, we are seeing it happen, we hope it will be completed in our days – and we are doing everything we can to bring it about, even if takes much longer than we originally hoped.

What does Jerusalem Day signify for Horowitz? “It is our city’s holiday, on which we rejoice and thank G-d for Jerusalem’s reunification. It is gratifying to see, every year, more and more Jews celebrating and appreciating it in this way.”

For more information on Kidmat Zion and how to take part in its development, and that of other parts of Jerusalem as Israel’s sovereign and undivided capital, visit keepJerusalem.org or send email to [email protected].