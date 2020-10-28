We urge our readers to vote for the following candidates:

NY Judges (Kings County/ Brooklyn)

Hon. Theresa Ciccotto, Hon. Lizette Colon, Hon. William F. Mastro, Hon. Carolyn E. Wade

All are sitting judges with excellent reputations on the bench.

NYS Assembly

20th AD, Five Towns: Melissa Miller (Rep.) plans to fight against tax hikes and supports revision of the bail reform law to give judges discretion in determining bail option.

76th AD, Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side: Rebecca Seawright (Rise &Unite Party. Long-time Democrat incumbent, denied Democratic nomination on a technicality). Advocate for strong enforcement and strengthening of hate crimes laws.

US House of Representatives

4th CD, Five Towns: Douglas Tuman (Rep.). Strong supporter of law enforcement and of increased Covid relief funding. Advocates for lower taxes, and supporter of Israel and veterans.