U.S. Congress

The upcoming Democratic Primary Election for the U.S. Congress will take place in less than a month on June 25. We cannot overemphasize how important these races are. In New York City, especially since the electorate is overwhelmingly Democratic, whoever wins the primary race is the presumptive winner in November. So while we will be saying much more about the candidates in the coming weeks, we take this early opportunity to note our preference for Martin W. Dolan in the 14th Congressional District and George Latimer in the 16th. We believe they are both highly qualified and their winning their races against their incumbent opponents are communal imperatives.

Mr. Dolan is running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mr. Latimer is running against Jamaal A. Bowman. At the very least, we believe both Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Mr. Bowman have had too many antisemitic and anti-Israel things to say and in the coming weeks we will share this information with our readers.

Member Of NYS Assembly (41st Assembly District-Brooklyn)

The Jewish Press endorses NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger for NYS Assembly in the 41st Assembly District in Brooklyn. He has served six and a half years on the Council representing parts of Midwood, Borough Park and Gravesend. He has been a consistently independent voice on the Council, standing up against tax hikes, excessive fines and irresponsible government. He has been a powerful voice against antisemitism, frequently speaking out on the Council floor against antisemites in public office. He is known for standing up and fighting back when others sit down.

Councilman Yeger has fought the leftist City Council and has voted ‘No’ more often than any other Council Member from any party. He fought the de Blasio/Cuomo redlines and shutdowns, pushed hard to re-open our schools, parks and businesses. He has been a strong advocate for yeshiva education, opposes the Regents attempt to strangle yeshivas’ ability to function.

Councilman Yeger is currently a plaintiff suing the MTA to stop the driving tax – a.k.a. congestion pricing. He has delivered tens of millions of dollars into our neighborhood to fund community institution, to improve healthcare and public safety. He has sponsored the tax rebate law to put funds back into homeowners’ pockets, for the first time in more than a decade.

Councilman Yeger is endorsed by Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein for the seat she has held for the last years. He will be a strong partner with Senator Simcha Felder and Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who have both endorsed him this year.