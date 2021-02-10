A federal judge has issued an order permanently blocking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s attendance limits on Orthodox Jewish synagogues – and other houses of worship – during the corona pandemic. Previously, courts temporarily blocked enforcement of the limits until Cuomo had a chance to demonstrate the need for them.

As it turned out, the governor failed to mount a serious defense, reportedly out of fear that his top officials would have to testify.

Avi Schick of the Troutman law firm represented Agudath Israel of America, which brought the case. He said the permanent injunction should mean that fines on people who violated the restrictions should be rescinded. We agree, and bravo on a job well done.