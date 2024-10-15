Democratic Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s startling admissions last week that she couldn’t think of anything she’d have done differently than President Biden and that she participated in most of his impactful decision-making raised a number of questions.

Chief among the questions, of course, were why she would attach herself to a president who has had historically low approval rating and whose policies on such things as inflation, Afghanistan withdrawal, illegal immigration, the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, etc., has drawn near universal criticism. Why would she want to take responsibility for and identify with a largely failed presidency?

But we think the more pertinent point to be made is that Ms. Harris seems to be promising that she will continue the failed Biden policies and that reminds us of three aphorisms:

The first is the old saying: “If everything is so good, why is everything so bad?”

The second one is “Those who ignore the past are doomed to repeat it.”

And the third is Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity: “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”

Let’s hope for the best.

