The Jewish Press joins in mourning the death of the revered Rabbi Meshulem Dovid Soloveichik, son of the famed Brisker Rov, Rabbi Yitchok Zev Halevi Soloveitchik, and grandson of the seminal Talmudist, Rabbi Chaim Soloveitchik.

He headed one of the celebrated Jerusalem branches of the Brisk Yeshiva that had originally been established by his father in Europe and was a leading Torah scholar considered by many to have been the successor and link to his illustrious ancestors.

May his memory be a blessing.