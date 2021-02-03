The Jewish Press joins in mourning the passing on Saturday at age 98, of Rabbi Yitzchok Scheiner, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Kamenitz in Jerusalem, a foremost Torah institution of higher learning.

He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and studied at Yeshivas Rabbeinu Yitzchok Elchonon and Torah Vodaath, where he was recognized as a Talmudic prodigy in his earlier years and later as a great gaon. He married the granddaughter of the legendary Rabbi Boruch Ber Leibowitz, zt’l, the founder of the original Kamenitz Yeshiva in Belarus, and eventually became rosh yeshiva of the Kaminitz Yeshiva his father-in -law, Rabbi Mohe Bernstein, zt’l, established in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Scheiner was a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah and venerated both for his erudition and wise counsel.

May his memory be a blessing.