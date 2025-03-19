When President Trump issued his sweeping executive order in January, directing all federal agencies to take decisive action against antisemitism, we had no idea that he was really serious. Over the years several presidents have waxed eloquent in condemning antisemitism and in making grandiose commitments to combat it. Sadly, though, the very frequency itself bears witness to scant follow-up.

But we seem to have been wrong about Trump and there is reason to believe that at long last an American president is really serious about doing something about the problem of antisemitism. Here are highlights of some recent developments.

The unprecedented, sustained efforts of the Trump Administration to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate with a green card, is case in point. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Khalil of participating in protests he described as antisemitic and supportive of the terrorist group Hamas. Foreigners who come to the United States and do such things, he said, will have their visas or green cards revoked and will be kicked out.

Shortly after the Trump executive order was signed, the Task Force To Combat Antisemitism – established pursuant to the order – announced that it was reviewing four medical schools regarding antisemitic conduct at academic ceremonies. Apparently, incidents of antisemitism, displays of offensive symbols and messages, and alleged expressions of support for terrorist organizations were reported.

Also being explored, the task force said, was whether the institutions acted with indifference regarding the events in a way that impacted Jewish students’ rights to access educational opportunities and benefits.

Soon thereafter, the task force warned 60 universities that they could soon face penalties from pending investigations into antisemitism on college campuses. Within days, Columbia University was notified about a “comprehensive review” of the school’s federal contracts and grants. Soon thereafter the task force announced that it was pulling $400 million in federal funding from Columbia over what it said was the university’s “inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

It is also being reported there are now dozens of active cases in various forums involving serious allegations of antisemitism.

And as it is turning out, addressing antisemitism need not be indefinite or haphazard as many of us thought. There are various laws and rules on the books with real precision and teeth – and the Trump administration has emphasized that it is moving forward aggressively to enforce them.

During President Trump’s campaign for the presidency, he committed to doing something about antisemitism. Happily, thus far, he seems keen on keeping it much as faithfully he has endeavored to keep his other promises.

