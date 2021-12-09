Home InDepth Front Page Where Am I: Alien Pods? InDepthFront Page Where Am I: Alien Pods? By Jewish Press Staff - 6 Tevet 5782 – December 9, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/front-page/where-am-i-alien-pods/2021/12/09/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/front-page/where-am-i-alien-pods/2021/12/09/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Haredim & Hassidim Bennett Cabinet Wants Haredim to Join Labor Market at 21 – But Haredi Parties Object Iran Israel, US Defense Chiefs to Weigh Joint Exercise of Future Attack on Iran Latest News Stories Lebanon Lebanon Grants Offspring of 1948 Refugees Some Access to Jobs IDF & Security Case Closed Against Border Police Who Eliminated Terrorist in Jerusalem Florida 2 Kosher Hotels Come to Florida’s Gambling Venue Health and Medicine Hatzalah EMTs Save Woman, 84, Who Choked on Cheese Media Are You an Anti-Semite or Antisemite? Turns Out There’s a Difference Iran US Announces Largest-Ever Seizure of Iranian Fuel and Arms Shipments News Briefs News Briefs Big Four Auditors Ditch NGOs Listed as Terror Groups by Israel Police and Crime Israel Police Nab 4 in Ashdod Coin Counterfeiting Ring Sponsored Post Magen David Adom Forms Worldwide Jewish EMS Network with Hatzalah Orgs Sponsored Posts Ronni Strongin Recommended Today Florida 2 Kosher Hotels Come to Florida’s Gambling Venue Media Are You an Anti-Semite or Antisemite? Turns Out There’s a Difference Features On The Jewish World ‘For These Do I Weep’ – The Hebron Massacre Of 1929 Science and Tech TAU-Led International Study Discovers Drug that Treats Symptoms of Autism and Alzheimer’s Something Random from the Week Man Draws Gun to Prevent Arab Lynching of 2 Jews in Ra’anana Police and Crime David Israel