To Clarify: Chanukah Reference Not Inconsistent

To refine, clarify, and correct what I wrote about Chanukah and the daf (Baba Kama 30) and indirectly the reference(s) in the Mishna (“Daf Yomi Relevant to This Particular Chanukah,” Dec. 8):

Chanukah is in fact not the subject of a tractate in the Gemara (as Purim is), or even a chapter in the Mishna – though it is mentioned in the Mishna in passing at least three times, most notably in Baba Kama daf 62, referring to what is also mentioned in the Gemara in Baba Kama daf 30) – the reference to a camel that is passing by intentionally but in so doing brushes against a lit Chanukah menorah unintentionally. (Also see Mishna in Megilla 3:4 and 3:6, which may be defined as more than passing references.)

Of further relevant interest, it has been noted that Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi did not treat Chanukah as he treated Purim because of the Chashmonayim having assumed the dual roles of priesthood (kohanim) and royalty (malchus), and Rabbi Yehuda, as a descendant of the tribe of Yehuda and the royal line of King David was particularly sensitive to this unprecedented consolidation of power. (See Tamei Minhagim Inyonay Chanukah, 847). I hope we can rightfully presume it was nothing personal, although the personal lineage may have strengthened his feelings on the subject.

Another theory is that at the time of Chanukah’s miraculous events, the tractates as unique entities might have already been established, and Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi did not deem it appropriate to add an additional one.

Rabbi Aaron I. Reichel, Esq.

Kew Gardens, N.Y.

Corrective Measures Called For

It was with great chagrin and dismay that I viewed the recent congressional testimony of so-called elite university presidents.

I can’t say, however, that it was a surprise. Many events have coalesced over the past decades to foment what was already a steady decline of societal ethos and morality.

We can thank Steve Jobs and Apple for the introduction of handheld mobile devices, and Mark Zuckerberg for the advent of social media. Both have potential for good, but have caused untold harm. Instantaneous access to almost anything online, good and bad, has resulted in the devolution of meaningful interpersonal communication that used to take place face to face or via telephone. People are now merely contacts in your mobile device, devoid of any true humanity, and it has become so easy to hurt, reject and ghost friends, family, coworkers and anyone else.

Couple this with the Marxist influences such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) that have been inserted for decades into our educational systems from the bottom up, as well as overwhelming financial contributions from communist and Islamic countries, and you have the resulting perfect storm and environment for antisemitism.

Such influences in our schools and universities groom our youth and young adults to submit to and follow their harmful tenets. Our children have been taught to believe that society is always broken down into distinct classes, oppressors and oppressed. This dovetails with the erroneous notion that Israel and Jews are oppressors of the Arabs, with Jews deserving of scorn and hate.

This is also buttressed perfectly with the false Islamic claims of alleged persecution and apartheid. All this harmful ideology is spread instantly via social media throughout the internet and is accessible via all our devices.

Several steps need to be taken to reverse and mitigate the effects of this indoctrination. Funding of our universities as well as secondary and primary schools by foreign donors, be they individuals or governments, must be prohibited by formally legislating such a ban. American taxpayer funding for institutions that promote hate and genocide must also be ended forthwith.

Students who foment unrest and violence and are in this country under student visa programs should be deported back to their countries of origin. Furthermore, divisive ideologies such as CRT must be expelled from all curricula. The moral rot permeating our educational systems requires immediate purging, and we must return to the business of educating, not indoctrinating our future generations. It is a battle not just against antisemitism but for the very soul of our country.

It is also a matter of national security. Difficult times call for difficult measures. May Hashem shine the light of goodness and expel the darkness of evil speedily in our days.

George Weiss

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Re-segregation in Boston

It is disappointing to learn that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hosted an “Elected of Color Holiday Party” at City Hall, leaving out seven white City Council members. I thought everyone, including public officials, have learned to look beyond the color of a persons’ skin, ethnic origin, religious beliefs and age, and accept each person for who they are today.

The late civil rights icon Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” He would not have approved of Mayor Wu’s action.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.

How Jewish Schools Can Support Israel

In recent times, organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) have been instrumental in voicing concerns and garnering support for Israel. One often-overlooked method of support lies in the vast potential of enthusiastic students, eager to make a positive impact.

Consider this: Jewish schools, with their vibrant and dynamic student bodies, could become a formidable force for public relations by actively participating in online petitions created by organizations like the ADL and AIPAC. It’s not just about signing once, but about leveraging the power of numbers by signing multiple times.

Imagine the impact if these schools organized sessions, even if just for an hour, where students are guided on, for example, how to effectively increase Jewish support on online petitions. Such a coordinated effort could significantly boost the number of signatures and, consequently, magnify the collective voice in support of Israel.

By teaching students the importance of proactive engagement and providing them with the tools to express their support through these petitions, Jewish schools can contribute to a broader movement that advocates for Israel’s interests. This approach not only empowers the students but also cultivates a sense of responsibility and activism that extends beyond the classroom.

In an era where digital advocacy plays a crucial role, harnessing the potential of our youth can be a game-changer. The enthusiasm and energy of students, when directed toward a cause they believe in, can create a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the confines of their immediate surroundings.

Let us encourage our educational institutions to take the initiative in fostering a sense of responsibility, advocacy and engagement among our youth. By doing so, we not only enhance the public relations efforts for Israel but also nurture a generation of informed and active citizens who understand the power they possess to shape the world around them.

Mark Rosenberg

Via Email