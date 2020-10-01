Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Trump, a Great Man

In a letter last week, Donald Moskowitz viciously attacks President Trump.

This is the same president who defeated ISIS, which was literally beheading and burning people alive when he took office. Trump also protected Americans by barring immigration from seven dangerous countries.

But for that, the media called him a racist. And then they helped manufacture the Russian collusion hoax. Mueller’s $40 million investigation wound up proving – nothing! And following that was the Ukraine hoax.

Trump actually sent more weaponry to the Ukrainians to fight the Russians than Obama did. Biden, meanwhile, threatened Ukraine to withhold $1 billion in aid if it didn’t fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma, a corrupt company that was paying his son Hunter Biden handsome sums. Did the media not see anything wrong with that?

President Trump is the “people’s president.” He wants what’s best for all citizens. He shut down the economy to save lives threatened by a Chinese virus. He eliminated ISIS, killed Baghdadi and Soleimani, and initiated peace plans between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. He stopped funding the PA’s “pay to slay” program, moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and brought the American economy to its greatest heights before the pandemic.

We should be so lucky to continue having him as our president.

Judith Beilis

Brooklyn, NY

The Pandemic: Great for Kavannah

The 5781 high holidays saw new spiritual heights. That’s because seats were six feet apart and opportunities to speak to one’s neighbors were thus limited. People focused on their davening.

Arthur Horn

Fort Lee, NJ

Misdirected Compassion

You reported last week that chabad.org hosted a pre-Yom Kippur Yizkor program online on Erev Yom Kippur for those unable to attend shul on Yom Kippur.

With all due respect, how can we arbitrarily change the date Chazal set for saying Yizkor? The Mahariv explains that the proper name of the Day of Atonement – Yom HaKippurim – is plural because there are two atonements on that day, one for the living and one for the departed.

The Shulchan Aruch (Orach Chayim 604:2) says that we don’t say Tachanun on Erev Yom Kippur. Custom dictates that on days on which Tachanun is not recited, Keil Malei (which is said during Yizkor) is not recited.

As noble as it is to want to have a Yizkor service in advance of Yom Kippur, veering from the directives of Chazal doesn’t help the souls of the departed. The famous words written of the Kuzari came to mind when I read of this Yizkor service: “Kavanatcha retzuya u’ma’ascha ainena ratzui – Your way of thinking is pleasing to G-d, but not your way of acting.”

Rabbi Mordechai Bulua

Ye of Little Faith

Two weeks ago, you shared the opinion of five rabbis on the Abraham Accords. Only Rabbi Steven Pruzansky, however, mentioned the religious ramifications of Israel delaying annexation of Yehuda and Shomron. He cited the Rashbam, who writes that Hashem grew angry with Abraham when he renounced part of Eretz Yisrael.

As economic, social, scientific, and military ties are solidified with our neighbors in the Middle East, it’s imperative that we remain vigilant in protecting the land of Eretz Yisrael. Peace for peace is all we are obligated to pursue, nothing more.

After the miraculous victory of the Six-Day War, Israel annexed Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Today these liberated lands are no longer subject to debate. During the same interval of time, Israel failed to annex Taba, Yamit, Gaza, and Yehuda and Shomron.

There is pressure, even from our new “partners in peace” now, to delay annexation of these territories – even partial annexation as delineated in the short-sighted Trump deal (which in reality calls for the Jewish state to renounce sovereignty over 70 percent of the Biblical heartland).

Former MK and Jewish Press columnist Rabbi Meir Kahane often included the following quote from psalm 81 in his magazine:

“O that My people would hearken to Me, and Israel walk in My ways! I would quickly subdue their foes, and turn My hand against their adversaries.”

David Ferster

Outstanding Choice

What a brave, wonderful Supreme Court pick by President Trump! Trump has once again stood up for the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has a solid record of applying the rule of law rather than legislating from the bench. Her record shows that she will not only respect, but apply, the U.S. Constitution as written and intended by our Founding Fathers.

In a milestone, Judge Barrett would also be the first truly conservative woman member on the Supreme Court if confirmed. The U.S. Senate should move quickly to work with President Trump to consider and approve Judge Barrett before Election Day. She cannot be confirmed soon enough.

Brian J. Goldenfeld

Oak Park CA

Rent Free, Underground

Did you hear about three Metro North employees who built their own private “man cave” below track 114 on the lower level of Grand Central Terminal? The lounge had a futon, flat-screen TV, microwave, and refrigerator.

The hideout of Superman archrival Lex Luthor – also under Grand Central Terminal – had far more to offer, but both had something in common. Neither paid rent or taxes!

Perhaps the MTA Real Estate Office needs to do a complete on-site inspection of all NYC Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro North Rail Road and MTA Bus facilities. Who knows how many more “man caves” are hidden in MTA operating agency stations, terminals, yards, and shops.

Taxpayers need to be assured that all MTA facilities are being used for transit, not rest, relaxation, and goofing off at the job.

Larry Penner