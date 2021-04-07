Photo Credit: Jewish Press

An All-Out Assault

I agree with Dennis Prager that the American left has the Judeo-Christain values in its crosshairs. However, I believe that the left’s agenda is much bigger than just an assault on religion.

Since its inception, America has been a free democratic society. When our founding fathers wrote the Constitution, they started with the words “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union…” They did not aspire to form an absolutely perfect union for they understood that there is no such thing as a perfect nation. There never was one and never will be one.

They only strove for a more perfect union, and America exceled in living up to that ideal.

It had many flaws. There was slavery and racial discrimination, and various minority groups have had to struggle over the years, included Native Americans, Asians, and Jews. We also have had other issues, like the Vietnam War violence and a communist scare. But these were all well-defined single issues that could be addressed with specific actions.

However, in the last few years, we have witnessed a new phenomenon taking place in America: a full-scale attack on all American institutions, American values, and American history all at once. At the same time, we have seen the politicization of all aspects of human activity, including sports.

In other words, we’re seeing a well-coordinated assault by forces who seek the total disintegration of the American democracy as we know it.

How will all this end?

​Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, NJ

Empathy for Asian Victims

I was saddened by Dennis Prager’s column in the March 26 issue. He apparently doesn’t realize that Asians have suffered from various forms of prejudice for many years.

For example: Chinese were not allowed to immigrate to this country until the mid-20th century. There were also Japanese internment camps in America during World War II. And, yes, there have been physical attacks on Asians before now, but many of them were not reported for various reasons.

There isn’t sufficient research to determine what’s inspired the recent increase in anti-Asian attacks, but it would help if President Trump joined President Biden in strongly attacking attacks on Asians, and, indeed, on any religious, racial, or ethnic group.

We don’t appreciate when people diminish the seriousness of attacks on Jews. Dennis Prager should thus show the same empathy to Asian victims that we expect others to show to us.

Sue Deutsch

New York, NY

Misplaced Priorities

It’s amazing to me that as Israel suffers from Arab terror, Israeli police would spend their time raiding a home because they suspect the people inside are planning to offer a Korban Pesach on Har HaBayis (page 12 news story, April 2).

A Korban Pesach – horror of horrors!

When will the Israeli government wake up? Har HaBayis is ours, not the Arabs. The Arabs don’t belong there. Their mosque certainly doesn’t belong there. Har HaBayis is the holiest Jewish spot on earth.

One of the goals of Lehi – the underground movement that fought with Irgun to oust the British from Palestine in the 1940s – was building the Beis Hamikdash. Some authorities believe we should wait for Moshiach to build the Beis Hamikdash. But we can halachically offer the Korban Pesach even without the Beis Hamikdash.

Why is the Israeli government preventing the Jewish nation from observing Judaism the way the Torah wants us to observe it?

Dovid Feldman

Brooklyn, NY