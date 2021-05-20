Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Can’t Rely on Democrat Support Anymore

Bipartisan support for Israel is a figment of people’s imagination. This should be obvious by now. I believe in bipartisan support of Israel, but it’s clear to anyone reading the news that the Democratic Party no longer unequivocally supports Israel.

It’s mind-boggling that there’s even a debate about Israel’s response. If rabid genocidal terrorists fired 3,000 rockets at another sovereign country’s civilian population, would there be a debate? Would anyone need to actually state that he or she supports that country’s right to self-defense from genocidal terrorists?

The only reason there’s a debate in this instance is because the targets are Jews in the Jewish state.

Imagine for a moment that Mexico shot 3,000 missiles and rockets into Texas, Arizona, or California? There would be no more Mexico. But somehow it’s okay to debate killing of Jews and discuss proportionality. It is blatant Jew-hatred and should be vigorously opposed by anyone who believes in human rights.

Brian Goldenfeld

Oak Park, CA

Phony Moral Indignation

It seems every time Israel is forced to retaliate against its enemies, we hear public outcries about how Arab casualties are far greater than Israel’s casualties.

Since when are bodies counted in war to ensure that both sides have an equal number of casualties? Is Israel supposed to sit back, do nothing, and allow its cities to be bombed until there are enough casualties to retaliate?

Then we hear strong condemnations of Israel because of Palestinian civilians who are killed. Israel has the most compassionate military in the world. Which other army warns the enemy of its intention to attack so that civilians have enough time to get out of harm’s way?

Hamas, meanwhile, deliberately hides among civilians in order to increase civilian casualties so that all the useful idiots and anti-Semites around the world can have something to condemn Israel for.

Josh Greenberger

Brooklyn, NY

The IDF: An Immoral Army?

Israel supporters keep on shouting that the IDF is the most moral army in the world. No, it isn’t. The IDF is the most immoral army in the world. A moral army puts the lives of its own population first. The IDF, in contrast, puts the lives of the enemy population first.

Josh Bernstein

Brooklyn, NY

Expulsion

After World War II, Czechoslovakia and Poland drove out millions of ethnic Germans from their midst. Perhaps Israel should have done the same decades ago.

Nelson Marans

New York, NY

MIA: Schumer and Nadler

No one should be surprised by the usual gaggle of Democrats condemning Israel for committing “war crimes.” It’s appalling, though, that Democrats like Schumer and Nadler – who claim to support Israel – haven’t spoken up and condemned these haters.

It has always been a mystery to me why any Jewish American who loves Israel opts to be a member of the Democrat Party knowing full well that the Democrats embrace virulent anti-Semites like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar among others.

Let’s hope Jewish Americans finally step up and vote the likes of Schumer and Nadler out of office.

Gerald Jacobs

Biblical Justice

Two weeks after Arab riots in Jerusalem and one week after the Meron disaster came another attack by Hamas. Over 3,000 rockets have fallen on Israel. The IDF has responded swiftly and quickly. But not strong enough.

Jews are dead and the streets are rife with emboldened Arabs. Jews foolish enough to venture out after dark are savagely beaten by Arabs in their own homeland.

The IDF, while small in size, no doubt has the capacity to level Gaza and destroy the Hamas Nazis. But Israel’s soldiers are shackled by the insecurity of the top brass. “What will the world say?” they ask (as if everybody loves the Jews otherwise).

Evidently, though, international opinion matters most to Israel. So every few years, the IDF restricts itself to limited-aim operations instead of total war which would end in the enemy’s complete destruction. And Hamas, knowing this, licks its wounds each time and remains emboldened, while Jews learn to live in shelters.

It was perfectly acceptable for the West to bomb Nazis in Germany during World War II. But somehow there is something unnatural about Jews doing the same to modern-day Nazis in Gaza.

In war, destroying the enemy, including its civilian centers, is necessary. To quote George Orwell:

“If someone drops a bomb on your mother, go and drop two bombs on his mother. The only apparent alternatives are to smash dwelling houses to powder, blow out human entrails and burn holes in children with lumps of thermite, or be enslaved by people who are more ready to do these things than you are yourself.”

As the Biblical Samson said, “Ka’asher asu li, kein asisi lahem – Just as they did to me, so did I do to them.”

There is only one solution for Hamas in Gaza and their supporters in the Jewish state. Blast them back to Mecca. And then blast Mecca too.

Raphael T.

Brooklyn, NY

No Point in Getting Angry

Recently, the esteemed Rabbi Bernard Rosenberg wrote that he was “beyond angry” at Jews who voted for Joe Biden. His anger is justified considering the monetary support Biden has given the Palestinians.

However, this is not the first time Jews have supported their enemies. As a Holocaust survivor, Rabbi Rosenberg is no doubt aware that the Association of German National Jews, for example, supported Hitler, yemach sh’mo.

I don’t think it’s valid to compare Biden to Hitler, or even a Hitler-wannabe. However, some of Biden’s supporters – such as “the Squad,” Elizabeth Warren, Maxine Waters, and Nancy Pelosi – seem to crave the kind of totalitarian power we saw in Germany and evince a negative attitude toward Jews.

To Democrats who might take exception to my words, I say: If you were silent while President Trump was compared to Hitler by people on your side of the fence, have the decency to keep your mouths shut now.

But the question is: What should we do? Getting angry accomplishes nothing. The Democrats don’t care that we’re angry – just as they don’t care that rockets are snuffing out Jewish lives. I don’t have a solution. But getting angry will only hurt those who are angered.

Ben Feigenbaum

East Brunswick, NJ

Worse Than Pearl Harbor

The day after Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt said, “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”

Hamas’s attack on Israel is even worse than Japan’s attack on America. While the Japanese targeted the U.S. military, Hamas targeted Israel’s civilian population.

Arthur Horn

Fort Lee, NJ

Don’t Call Them Rabbis

I read with interest last week’s “Is It Proper…?” feature on whether it’s appropriate to use the title “Rabbi” when referring to someone who received rabbinic ordination from a Reform or Conservative institution.

It brought to mind your late columnist, the great Rabbi David Hollander, z”l, who was a leader in addressing such matters for many decades. He would refer to heterodox clergy with titles such as “Dr.,” “Minister,” and “spiritual leader” (he would sometimes quip that they are spiritual misleaders), taking great care not to confer on them the legitimacy that comes with the title “Rabbi.”

I think he would take great exception to dropping that policy now. While it’s true that the non-Orthodox movements are much weaker than they were decades ago, many people (both Jews and gentiles) are not fully aware that the Orthodox world doesn’t recognize these movements as legitimate forms of Judaism, and calling their clergy “Rabbi” would only serve to confuse them.

A Friend of Rabbi Hollander, z”l

Thank Your Waiter

In these difficult economic times, it’s important to patronize your favorite restaurants and honor the employees who make them a success. Now that more of us have received our Covid-19 vaccine, we should make sure to celebrate National Waiter and Waitress Day, which is May 21.

There are several ways to say thank you. For example, why not leave a 25 percent tip in honor of this day? If you can afford to eat out, you can afford to give a larger tip. Another idea is to drop off a box of candy, cookies, or some other treat for your favorite waiter or restaurant staff member.

Remember, the people who work at your favorite restaurant are your neighbors. They work long hours for little pay and count on tips, which make up a significant portion of their income. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they will lose their jobs. Our purchases keep our neighbors employed and the local economy growing.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, NY

Get Off Your High Horse

Yasher koach to Henni Halberstam for putting the young man who wrote to her in his place last week. As I was reading his letter, I was hoping she would mention his utter arrogance. Thankfully, she did not disappoint.

No one says you need to be married by 24. By all means, go out with your friends, take a trip, enjoy your single days “before life gets ‘real,'” but don’t think for one second that just because you have a Y chromosome, ladies will line up for the honor of trying to marry you.

You clearly think very highly of yourself, so it might do you some good while you’re still single to take a few steps down off your pedestal before you meet any of these “choices and choices of amazing single girls waiting for dates.”

Ahuva Lamm

Fair Lawn, NJ