Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Yeshiva Exemption Freeloaders

Advertisement





It pained me to read Rabbi Scott Kahn’s article (“11:05 A.M.”) in last week’s edition, because what he writes is true.

As someone who identifies with the philosophy that Torah is a “shemirah” for the State of Israel and equally as important as fighting in the army, we have to face the reality that a large percentage of yeshiva boys aren’t taking their learning responsibility seriously enough to merit an army exemption. As such, I think it should be incumbent upon the roshei yeshiva to make painful decisions as to who merits staying in yeshiva and who is better suited to do some form of national service or serve in the army.

Let’s face it. Learning in yeshiva isn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. It’s probably the hardest thing to do and I certainly don’t fault anyone not up to the task, but that shouldn’t give one a pass to freeload.

I empathize with the narrative that sending boys into the army endangers their level of observance, and there certainly is a case to be made, but doesn’t waking up at 11 to daven or hanging out on Rechov Ben Yehudah do the same? We all see it, but do nothing about it.

In the name of achdus, I wish the Gedolim would be more flexible to address this issue. I empathize with parents of soldiers who watch their children sacrifice their lives for Israel while others don’t. It’s exponentially harder to watch when those same parents know that a large portion of those with chareidi yeshiva exemptions aren’t pulling their weight.

Wishing everyone a Chag Kosher v’Sameach.

Mordy Chaimowitz

Monsey, N.Y.

A Survivor’s Inspiring Tale

Being a sports aficionado and participant, as well as the child of Holocaust survivors, I was excited to read Ivan Gluck’s story (“Holocaust Survivor Fulfills Hockey Dream Before Historic Game,” April 4). Thank you, Mr. Zeitlin. Gluck was born in the same city that I was, Nyiregyhaza, albeit I came into this world a couple of decades later.

The Jewish population of Hungary was hit relatively late during World War II, but they were slammed hard and fast with massive deportations to Auschwitz. My mother’s family had to pass before the infamous Mengele and perished in that horrific death machine. Only she and a sister survived, and were sent to forced labor camps where they were ultimately liberated by Russian soldiers. As was the case with many survivors, my parents met and married after the war, but ultimately had to flee Hungary with my older eight-year-old brother and me as a newborn when the Russians invaded in 1956.

Given this historical backdrop, it was magnificent to read the story of a survivor and fellow sports lover, especially given his age. May G-d bless him and other survivors of the horrors of the Holocaust with good health, love, peace, and tranquility

Thank you and best regards,

George Weiss

Via E-mail

Unease Discussing Pesach Plans

We all know there’s a lot of stress that revolves around Pesach. Some of it is understandable and some of it is the pressure that people put onto themselves for no real reason. Some of it is the stress that Abie Rotenberg put onto the Jewish women who have to pay their dues.

But then there is the feeling of discomfort (I’m not going to say stress here because I don’t want an angry mob protesting outside of my house) that comes along with the answer to the inevitable question of “What are you and your family doing for Pesach?” I know that it’s just small talk and maybe some people are genuinely interested, but do they really want to know if someone will be going away to a Pesach program versus if they will be preparing the Yom Tov on their own versus if they’re going to be going to their in-laws or their parents?

I feel so lucky and grateful that my family and I will be going to a Pesach program this year, but at the same time I feel so uncomfortable telling people that I’m going. Is it guilt? Is it that I don’t want to come off as spoiled? I know that I’m capable of making Pesach. My husband and I have done it for years. We know what’s involved. Which is why it feels like a real vacation to be able to not have to think about the cooking and the cleaning and the prepping.

I’ve heard people say, “Going away is also stressful!” Sure! What if you forget to pack your toothbrush? No, I don’t think packing up my family and going to a hotel for a week where I don’t have to cook or clean up the table (or set the table!) is stressful. I’ll forgive not brushing my teeth for a week. So what is it that it makes me (and I’m sure many other people) uncomfortable telling people we’re going away? I’m not sure. You be the judge. (And maybe judging is the problem…)

Ahuva Lamm

Fair Lawn, N.J.

Share this article on WhatsApp: