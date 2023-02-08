Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Aliyah Answer

Thank you, Dr. Stern, for your thoughtful reflection on my letter of January 27, 2023.

My intent was not to hold Modern Orthodoxy solely responsible for accommodating behavior that is anathema to our faith. My letter was in direct response to the dilemmas facing “Modern Orthodoxy,” questions raised and addressed not by me but by Rabbis Broyde and Pruzansky, and Avi Ciment. As my letter clearly states, Does accommodation to SSA by Orthodox Jewish institutions pose an issue of “maris ayin?” My choice of words allows space for the possible inclusion of Orthodox Jewish institutions other than the Modern Orthodox.

I refer to the American Diaspora as the American Exile. Exile is not a reward but a punishment for Am Yisrael. All too often, our survival manual includes decisions that foster chillul Hashem.”

The purpose of my letter was to suggest strategies that would work to energize an Orthodox community that is experiencing a 30 percent dropout rate. The Jewish mission is to model a holy society in Eretz Yisrael, separated from the temptations and threats, political and physical, of the non-Jewish world. The ultimate goal of all Jews is to grow spiritually to Torah and to return physically to Eretz Yisrael.

The February 3 Op-Ed by Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander vindicates my view. He describes a vibrant and expanding Modern Orthodox community in Israel, energized by many olim whose growth in Judaism led them to make aliyah. Rabbi Brander proudly asserts: “…Baruch Hashem, a growing number of Jews have taken their Modern Orthodoxy yeshiva education seriously and decided to make aliyah. It is no surprise that Modern Orthodox Jews from North America make up a considerable demographic within the immigrant population, not running from but toward a more inspired religious life. Here they become part of the young and vibrant State of Israel.”

My guess is that there is no issue of a dropout rate amongst the Modern Orthodox who make aliyah.

Am Yisrael is constantly facing challenges to our faith and way of life. I agree with Dr. Stern’s view that labels are divisive. A Jew is a Jew. We need to energize all Jews in every community to model Torah values in America, with the ultimate goal being our return home to Eretz Yisrael, building a Kingdom of Priests and a Holy Nation, and shining a light unto the nations of the world.

David Ferster

Great Neck, N.Y.

Attention, Jewish Democrats

With the exception of the few “self-haters” whom we have always had among us, we Jews applaud the removal of Ilhan Omar from the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee for her history of antisemitism, among other things. What bothers and depresses me, however, is that every single one of the over two hundred Democrats present voted to keep her despite her blatant antisemitic remarks, as though what she says is okay to them. To any Jewish Democrats out there, are you listening?

Pesach-Yonah Malevitz

Miami Beach, Fla.

Democrats Giving Antisemitism a Pass

I would like to ask my fellow observant Jews how they square calling themselves Democrats knowing that their Democratic Party embraces and promotes antisemites like Omar and Tlaib? They heard the jeering each time Israel was mentioned at their 2012 Democratic National Convention and yet quite a few probably voted for Obama, a true hater of Israel. Like me, many of them are children of Holocaust survivors who know the hell that our parents experienced at the hands of the worst antisemites in modern history. They mouth the words “Never Again,” but stand back and watch as the likes of Omar and Tlaib spew their filth to an eager audience. And now, their Democratic Party can’t even bring itself to condemn these antisemites by name. So, again I ask my fellow observant Jews, how do you sleep at night knowing that your Democratic Party actively supports the very people who hate you and wish you and your families ill?

Gerald Jacobs

Boca Raton, Fla.

Wake-up Call

Benjamin Kerstein’s column in last week’s Jewish Press was not only the proverbial “breath of fresh air”; it was also a wake-up call in these troubling times we’re experiencing as Jews. His take on the antisemitic left in America was accurate and an excellent rebuttal of the mealy-mouthed liberal Jews in Congress who believe their appeasement and silence are the wise course. Not only are these people unwise and unrealistic, they’re also blatant cowards who, through their timidity and senseless leanings, endanger not only our beloved brethren in Israel but also our fellow citizens of all faiths here in America.

This is the “new left,” not remotely related to the liberals and progressives of our parents’ and grandparents’ times. Jewish Representatives Dean Phillips, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Sara Jacobs and others are in lock-step agreement with Joe Biden on all issues, including those that are clearly detrimental to Israel.

Chuck Schumer is a Kirstein’s lost cause, more concerned with on-camera time than the horrific and disgusting antisemitism spewed from Ilhan Omar’s foul mouth. Condemn her comments? Issue sharp rebukes? Not from Schumer who, perhaps, ironically correct, realizes that by doing so he’d be alienating many Muslim and other New Yorkers who have no problem with Omar’s venomous and mean-spirited diatribes. Also, Schumer can be as condescending and patronizing to Omar and other antisemites and STILL get the Jewish vote every six years, so why bother? Why rock the boat? Being Senate Majority leader is a prestigious position that surely makes a few million liberal Jews in New York State so proud of him. Coddling a vicious antisemite is no threat to Schumer on Election Day and he knows it.

And a subject that far too many liberal Jews are terrified to talk about and explore: Black antisemitism. Mr. Kerstein had no such fears: “Left-wing antisemites and antisemites of color almost always get a free pass….” Has the cowardice and trepidation reached such depths? We experience it much too often, emanating either from the mouths of Democrats of color in the U.S. House or in the streets. People like Al Sharpton and a host of “community leaders” berating us as Jews and as Caucasians, explaining how racist and “white-privileged” we are. I assume that includes struggling Jewish (and non-Jewish) shopkeepers and merchants put out of business by the thugs of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. It was a rock-solid coalition of many years, the Black-Jewish feeling of brotherhood and common purpose. If that feeling is gone from the black psyche, the black soul, ok, it’s gone, but don’t morph into antisemites and tell us that we’re now anathema; that we’re now your enemies or you’re our enemies. We’re not looking for praise or glorification, just, in street parlance, get off our backs.

Mr. Kerstein’s letter was excellent, but I’m somewhat pessimistic. The overwhelming majority of American Jews are liberal and will, sadly, keep voting for Democrats no matter what they say or do. They think they’re social justice warriors, many with multiple university degrees, but their ignorance astounds me. Their take on America is painfully simplistic: Biden and Democrats good, Trump and Republicans bad. This kind of self-deceitful, self-destructive thinking, plus the everyday criminal outrages in scores of American cities that go unpunished by Democrats in charge of our safety, are a clear and distinct warning: wake up my fellow Jews because, as that public service slogan many years ago for safe driving said: The life you save may be your own.

Myron Hecker

Via email

Compliments to Mimi of The Jewish Press

Earlier this month I had a utility company experience that I hope never happens again in my lifetime. Two men knocked on my door and said that they were replacing every neighbor’s meter on the block since the “wrong” meters were installed a few years ago. I told them that my meter was working fine but they insisted that it had to be replaced. There was no truck, and they weren’t wearing identification. I was suspicious but I let them replace it since the meter was outdoors. I don’t think I would have let them in.

I received a bill in the mail for $7,600 the following week. Calling them got me nowhere, with each person telling me that the case has to be handled by their corporate office. Each person refused to disclose the address, phone number or email of that office. They said this information is for their “internal use only.” My local post office has the same policy so this might be normal with large companies.

After filing a complaint with the BBB, contacting councilmen’s offices, and losing a week from work, a neighbor suggested that I contact Mimi from The Jewish Press. I took the advice, and sent her an email. She asked me a series of questions, then went to work to help a stranger in need. I was shocked when she told me that she spoke to them, and they corrected the issue. The company told me it takes 90 days just to review my case. I don’t know how Mimi did it but I appreciate her taking the time to help me. Hashem appointed her to be my shliach. I give her a bracha that she should be well, and have many more years to continue her excellent work.

Meir Bayarsky

Via Email