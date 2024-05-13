Photo Credit: screenshot

Helpful Idiots: Jewish Politicians Who Act Against Israel and Don’t Help Jews

Lenin called those who work against their own people’s best interests in support of their enemies “helpful idiots.” In a time when Israel faces a battle for survival, and Diaspora Jews are under attack like never before spineless Jewish politicians continue to harm Israel.

Advertisement





This is a war, and Jews are dying. This is not a test run. Jewish elected officials must stand up for their people. Some are failing miserably, choosing political convenience over their Jewish identity. The worst of course is Bernie Sanders, although Anthony Blinken isn’t far behind.

Recently, Jews in New York rallied outside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office calling him a traitor, and urging him to resign for “backstabbing” Israel and staying silent as antisemitism rages across college campuses. This after Schumer praised President Biden’s decision to withhold weapons for Israel’s invasion of Rafah.

Similarly, Congressman Dan Goldman and his family have repeatedly been verbally attacked – rightfully so – in discussion even now for refusing to urge President Biden to arm Israel. Goldman – who criticized Israeli “settler violence” – in November, only a few weeks into the war and called for a ceasefire repeatedly is no friend of Israel.

Schumer, Nadler, Goldman these are no friends of Israel and should be treated as such. Each has uniformly been silent on Anti-Semitic issues at major universities In New York, including Syracuse University and Cooper Union, and in the streets of NYC where violence against Jews is daily, they are silent. It’s unacceptable.

Jews are scared and these politicians don’t stand up for them.

It must be said clearly that they have blood on their hands.

Blinken, Schumer, Goldman, Nadler shouldn’t be permitted in Zionist institutions or be regarded as friends of the Jewish people. They are traitors during a time of war. It must be said and must be said clearly. Even if it is not popular or easy.

Throughout history there has never been a shortage of Jews who are harmful to our community. This is not a new phenomenon and isn’t a function of being a Republican or Democrat as there is good in both parties.

From Nicholas Donin, who in 1240 helped establish a decree to publicly burn all available copies of the Talmud, to Karl Marx. Theodor Lessing authored the 1930 book Der Jüdische Selbsthass (“Jewish Self-hatred”), and Labor Zionist leader Berl Katznelson asked, “Is there another People on Earth so emotionally twisted that they consider everything their nation does despicable and hateful, while every murder, rape, robbery committed by their enemies fill their hearts with admiration and awe?”

One must ask these left-wing Jews at what point they take stock of what they have created. When do they say they bear some responsibility for the danger Jews are in in NYC? Their offspring and their ilk are on the streets with disproportionately loud critics of Israel and in the Hamas encampments on campus.

It must be said that Jews who sympathize with our enemies represent a tiny portion of world Jewry – but the prominence they command in public discourse creates a tyranny of the minority. There is no shortage of Anti-Israel books, but media coverage of them soars when Jews are the authors.

Journalist Uzi Silber coined the term “Jew Flu,” saying, “those infected with the virus wildly inflate Israeli sins real or imagined, while excusing or rationalizing Palestinian anti-Semitism and outrages against Jews.”

Kenneth Levin, a Harvard psychiatrist, says that Jewish self-hatred is in part a result of Stockholm syndrome, where “population segments under chronic siege commonly embrace the indictments of their besiegers however bigoted and outrageous.”

This was epitomized by Rosa Luxemburg, a prominent Bolshevik who said, “I have no room in my heart for Jewish suffering – Why do you pester me with Jewish troubles?”

Throughout history, Jewish self-haters have been influenced by a perversion of Judaism which says that universal social justice is the core Jewish mission. It’s simply not true that this is the central point of Judaism – and one wonders why these people ignore all of the other Jewish commandments. They seem to miss the point that if they and other Jewish enemies succeed in their collaboration, Israel won’t be a nation – and can’t be a “light unto the nations”.

In the year 2024, we must heed the words of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, “We were not created in order to teach morals and manners to our enemies.”

These “helpful idiots” continue writing and issuing statements while there are no Arabs speaking up for Jewish causes. These liberal Jews speak out for the whole world – Tibet, Sudan – and of national rights for all people – except the Jews. They speak of a “humanity” that will divest the Jewish people of their humanity.

Harvard professor Ruth Wisse says, “the rapid demoralization of Jews in the face of anti-Zionism… shows the depth of the influence of the past, for many have yet to achieve the simple self-respect that has been eluding the Jews collectively since the dawn of modernity.”

As it says in the Talmud “Israel are the sons and daughters of Kings,” – We, the Jewish people, are sons and daughters of the first king and queen, Abraham and Sarah. These self-hating Jews have forgotten that Jews are the chosen people and descend from royalty – and we will continue to pray and work for the State of Israel and Jewish people.