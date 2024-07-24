Photo Credit: 123rf.com

As an Orthodox Jew, my daily life is deeply intertwined with faith and tradition. This past Shabbat afternoon, Parshat Chukas, I found myself seated at my beautiful Shabbos table, the soft glow of the afternoon Baltimore sun shining gently on to the challah bread and wine. Amidst the beautiful sound of my wife, Malka, and I singing zmirot, the tranquility of the moment was shattered by a sudden knock on the door. It was my neighbor, Tony, his face pale and eyes wide with shock.

“Have you heard?” he gasped, breathless. “There was an assassination attempt on President Trump.”

The words hung heavy in the air. I felt a painful chill run down my spine. President Trump, the controversial figure who had often been a topic of heated debate within our community, was now a victim of violence. I had not always agreed with his methods or his rhetoric, but the news struck a sensitive chord deep within me.

I hurried to Tony’s living room next door, where his family had gathered around the television. The news anchor’s grave expression mirrored the gravity of the situation. Details were still emerging, but it was clear that the attempt on Trump’s life had been serious. My heart ached as I watched footage of the chaos, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles, and the distraught faces of onlookers.

As the initial shock subsided, a wave of sorrow washed over me. I found myself reflecting on President Trump’s tenure. He had been a polarizing figure, no doubt, but he had also been a staunch supporter of Israel and Klal Yisrael! He had moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the capital of Israel, a move that had been met with great praise and hakarat hatov!

In that moment of reflection, I once again was poignantly reminded that, despite his flaws, Trump had genuinely cared about America. He had fought for what he believed was best for our great country, often facing immense opposition and criticism. His resilience and determination were undeniable.

Later that afternoon, I went to the synagogue for Maariv prayers. The atmosphere was somber, and as we recited the davening, I could sense a shared feeling of unease and dolefulness among the congregants. After the service, a group of us gathered outside to discuss the news. Many expressed their shock and dismay, while others, were coming to terms with a newfound appreciation for the president’s contributions and the amazing sacrifices he has made for this great country.

As I walked home, I couldn’t shake the feeling of deliverance and respect that had taken hold of me. It was a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of leadership. The transcendent power of yad Hashem became evident for all to see! President Trump had been a figure of great controversy by some, but he had also been a leader who had made significant strides for the nation and for the Jewish people.

That night, as I lit the havdalah candle to mark the end of Shabbos, I whispered a silent prayer for President Trump and for the country. It was a prayer for healing, for unity, and for the strength to move forward in the face of adversity. And in that moment, I felt a deep connection to my faith, to my community, and to the ideals that this man has doggedly strived to uphold.

The assassination attempt had been a terrible and tragic event, but it had also been a moment of profound revelation for me. It had opened my eyes to the complexity of leadership and the importance of recognizing the good in those who strive to serve our country. It reminded me of the omnipotent power of the hand of Hashem in protecting the Jewish people and those who protect us. Not to mention the huge and altruistic sacrifice made by leaders and for that, I was deeply moved and forever inspired.

