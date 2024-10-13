Photo Credit: Montage of copyright-free images

An ally, a true friend, is someone upon whom you can depend in times of crisis, especially when under attack. Throughout history, alliances have been formed on the basis of mutual support and protection. Yet, one could strongly argue that no administration in the history of the United States has left its allies in such a vulnerable position as the Biden-Harris administration.

Iran, no longer content to merely act through its proxies, has taken direct and aggressive action against America’s long-term ally, Israel, by attacking not only Israel but, through its proxies and militias, U.S. troops in the region more than 160 times just since October 2023 — whenever it deems fit. Iran-backed Hamas terrorists murdered 43 Americans in their October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel.

Advertisement





The rapacity of Iran’s regime, which apparently feels free to launch attacks on U.S. troops at will — especially after enjoying massive amounts of US generosity — is breathtaking.

This turn of events can be traced back to the very beginning of the Biden-Harris administration. The moment this administration took office, it made decisions that signaled weakness and appeasement, particularly toward the Taliban in Afghanistan, China and Iran. The Biden-Harris administration immediately removed Iran’s proxy in Yemen, the Houthis, from the U.S. terrorist list, never fully to restore it there. The Houthis demonstrated their gratitude by attacking Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The Biden-Harris administration also failed fully to enforce sanctions against Iran, instead allowing the regime to sell oil at the new high prices caused by President Joe Biden’s crippling of U.S. oil exploration his first days in office. The Biden-Harris administration also infused the regime with “closer to $60 billion” — which most likely funded its militias; its terrorist proxy organizations, such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis; its expansionist agenda as far away as Venezuela, and its oppressive domestic policies, to which, for decade, the U.S. has turned a blind eye. When widespread protests take place in Iran, citizens bravely rise up against the regime, only to be brutally crushed — without so much as a glance from the U.S.

The Islamist regime of Iran not surprisingly interpreted the lack of any international response as a green light to pursue its regional ambitions without fear of U.S. retaliation. The tragic consequences of this became clear on October 7, 2023, when Hamas, a group openly supported by Qatar and Iran, launched an unprovoked, savage invasion of Israel, murdering 1,200 people, and kidnapping 241 more, including U.S. citizens.

Hamas committed many atrocities — acts which Human Rights Watch has labeled as crimes against humanity. Despite these brazen violations, the Biden-Harris administration’s response was always disturbingly muted, offering little more than token condemnations. The only country in the Middle East consistently pressured to make concessions “to avoid escalation” was the victim of October 7, Israel.

The silence of the Biden-Harris administration, and its insistence on toothless “diplomacy,” not only emboldened Iran but also encouraged it to activate its other proxies in the region against Israel. The Houthis, Hezbollah and Iraqi Shiite militia groups all ramped up their attacks on Israel, operating with the clear understanding that the U.S. would not intervene in any meaningful way. Israel, now under siege on multiple fronts, was left to fend for itself, with only wobbly and conditional support from its most powerful ally. Again, the Biden-Harris administration’s cold shoulder to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his visit to Washington in July, can only have been perceived by Iran as yet another green light to continue its aggression. Currently, the Red Sea is blocked, forcing vessels around the continent of Africa.

The Biden-Harris administration then went a step further and began publicly criticizing Israel’s defensive actions by laying down conditions, red lines and withholding weapons. As Israel fought to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks, the administration’s failure to provide necessary military or diplomatic support showed that not only would the U.S. not come to Israel’s aid, but it would also question Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorist groups and others backed by Iran.

Iran, taking its cue from the Biden-Harris administration’s road-siding of Israel, proceeded, not surprisingly, to escalate its campaign against it. If there are no serious consequences, why stop? Emboldened by the absence of any significant pushback, Iran accelerated its long-held objective of wiping Israel off the map. On April 13, in an unprecedented move, Iran directly launched hundreds of its own missiles and attack drones at Israel — a clear departure from previous engagements, where Iran operated through its proxy forces.

More disconcerting was the Biden-Harris administration’s lack of response to these direct attacks. The regime in Tehran had not only launched an assault on Israel, but it had also committed an act of war against a key U.S. ally. Instead of rallying to Israel’s defense, the administration took the incomprehensible step of demanding that Israel show restraint. The message was that the U.S. would not intervene and that Israel was expected to hold back.

This, also not surprisingly, emboldened Iran to launch yet another direct attack on October 1, 2024— this time launching 180 ballistic missiles into Israel. If the Biden-Harris administration continues on its current path, these attacks certainly will escalate.

Israel now finds itself fighting for its survival on multiple fronts. Thanks to the seeming lack of support from the Biden administration, Israel alone must fend off Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, the UN, much of Europe, the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, professionally whipped-up Western university campuses and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The dangerous reality that unfolds when a once-reliable ally is abandoned, is that enemies can become increasingly aggressive so long as no one stops them.

The surge in attacks against Israel and the U.S. and the growing number of terrorist groups targeting them are direct consequences of weak and indecisive American leadership.

The message being sent is that allies will be left to fend for themselves, and enemies of freedom and democracy can go ahead and demolish them with impunity.

The Free World, once a beacon of security, is left vulnerable, isolated and under siege.

{Reposted from Gatestone Institute}

Share this article on WhatsApp: