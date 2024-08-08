Photo Credit: CC-BY-2.0 eGuide Travel

We recently closed a deal in Jerusalem’s Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood. Driving through Kiryat HaYovel and the neighboring Kiryat Menachem, one quickly identifies a pattern, as many streets are named after Latin American countries, such as Colombia, Guatemala and Panama.

The streets are named after the Latin American countries that voted in favor of the United Nations Partition Plan on November 29, 1947, which paved the way for the establishment of the State of Israel. A number of these countries have subsequently changed allegiances; nonetheless, when we needed to achieve the two-thirds majority to gain our independence, these nations were on our side. The street names serve as an eternal demonstration of our appreciation for their friendship on that miraculous day.

These street signs got me thinking about the countries supporting Israel in today’s challenging times. Unfortunately, the number of countries that consistently vote with Israel in the UN can be counted on two hands. In May 2024, the United Nations’ General Assembly approved a resolution in favor of supporting Palestine’s bid for full UN membership with 143 votes in favor, 25 abstentions, and 9 against. The 9 who voted against the resolution were the United States, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Palau and Nauru.

Let’s discuss Israel’s relationship with the last four countries mentioned, and understand why these relatively unknown nations stand with Israel despite the onslaught of global Israel hatred.

Micronesia, a tiny island in the North Pacific, has been a close supporter of Israel because their foreign policy goals are primarily linked to achieving economic development and protecting their vast marine environment, two areas where Israel excels. In addition, the countries have close relations in agriculture, technical training and health care training. Furthermore, as 99% of Micronesians are Christian, they feel a kinship with the Jews and their homeland.

Papua New Guinea (PNG), located in the southwestern Pacific, opened its Jerusalem embassy in 2023. With 95% of the population Christian, Prime Minister James Marape explained that Jerusalem “has been the universal capital of the nation and people of Israel. For us to call ourselves Christians, paying respect to G-d will not be complete without recognizing that Jerusalem is the universal capital of the people and nation of Israel.” Manape added that PNG considers a close relationship with Israel essential, “as Israel’s expertise in health, agriculture, security, education, and technology can be vital in achieving PNG’s economic development goals.”

Palau’s support stems from their view of Jews as G-d’s chosen people. Israel was the first non-Pacific nation to declare diplomatic relations with Palau at its independence in 1994. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has sent convoys of fisheries and agricultural exports to Palau to help train the local population.

Tiny Nauru has the distinction of being the least-visited country in the world with an average of 160 annual tourists (we definitely should visit and show some love!). With a primarily Christian population, Nauru’s president and other officials have often mentioned the significance of the Jewish people returning to their ancestral homeland. In addition, Israel offers Nauru medical guidance plus training in agriculture.

All four of these countries receive aid and training through Israel’s international aid agency Mashav. Mashav was established in 1958 to assist nations to overcome development challenges by sharing their expertise and technology. Mashav’s contribution to the fight against poverty, by helping developing countries build thriving economies, is a fulfillment of the aleinu prayer that extols perfecting the world in the Almighty’s kingdom, which is commonly called tikkun olam.

In addition, Mashav’s inspirational activities help Israel build lasting international friendships, as witnessed in the voting patterns in the UN.

