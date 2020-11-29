Photo Credit: Facebook

Movie star Gal Gadot is not a controversial movie actress,

But she has attracted some controversy.



became an issue

whether Gadot was white or a woman of color. It started with Gadot’s title role in the 2017 movie Wonder Woman, when itbecame an issue

For its part, ComicBook.com alerted its followers that There IS A Person Of Color In The Lead Role:

Wonder Woman hits theaters tonight in some places, but there seems to be a

misconception out there about the film’s lead character, and it’s frankly a

bit absurd. So consider this a PSA — if you will —

for those who have called out concerns about there being no person of color

in the film. It might come as a shock, but there are people of color in the

film, and one of them is in the lead role. Yep, with a quick google search, it turns out that

Gal Gadot is not actually Caucasian, but is in fact Israeli.

[emphasis added]

There can be few, if any, nations with a better claim to nationhood–a

country sharply defined by both history and geography, with a continuous

history of civilization going back for more than five thousand years [than

Egypt]. But Egyptians have several identities, and for most of the last

fourteen centuries, that is,

since the Arab-Islamic conquest of Egypt in the seventh century and the

subsequent Islamization and Arabization of the country, the Egyptian

identity has rarely been the predominant one, yielding pride of place to the cultural and linguistic identity of

Arabism and for most of their history, to the religious identity of Islam.

[p. 19] In another of his books, What Went Wrong? Lewis outlines in more

detail the many other Muslim conquests:

Seventh century : Muslim armies advancing from Arabia conquer Syria,

Palestine, Egypt, and North Africa, all then part of Christendom

: Muslim armies advancing from Arabia conquer Syria, Palestine, Egypt, and North Africa, all then part of Christendom

Eighth century : Muslim forces conquer Spain and Portugal and invade

France

: Muslim forces conquer Spain and Portugal and invade France

Ninth century : Muslims conquer Sicily and invade Italy, sack Ostia and

Rome

: Muslims conquer Sicily and invade Italy, sack Ostia and Rome

Thirteenth century: the Tatars of the Golden Horde conquer Russia.

After the Khan of the Golden Horde and his people convert to Islam.

Russia, and much of Eastern Europe, are subject to Muslim rule —

until the late fifteenth century. Meanwhile, the Ottoman Turks conquer

Anatolia, capture the ancient Christian city of Constantinople, invade

and colonize the Balkan peninsula, and threaten the very heart

of Europe, twice reaching as far as Vienna. [pages 4, 6] That’s some list: Syria (then under Christendom)

Palestine (then under Christendom)

Egypt (then under Christendom)

North Africa (then under Christendom)

Spain

Portugal

France

Sicily

Sacking Rome

Russia

Anatolia

Constantinople

Balkans

Vienna We know that the Muslim invasion of Europe was turned back, as Lewis

himself describes tongue-in-cheek: But again European Christendom was able to oust the invaders and again,

now more successfully, to counter-attack against the realms of Islam. By

this time the jihad had become almost entirely defensive–resisting the

Reconquest in Spain and Russia, resisting the movements for national

self-liberation by the Christian subjects of the Ottoman Empire, and

finally as Muslims see it, defending the very heartlands of Islam against

infidel attack.

This phase has come to be known as imperialism. [Crisis, p35-36.

emphasis added] Apparently, Zionism is not the first nationalist self-liberation movement to

be labeled ‘imperialist’ by the Moslem world.

As for the movie itself, will there be nearly as much excitement when they

announce who will play the part of Marc Anthony?