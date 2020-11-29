became an issue
whether Gadot was white or a woman of color.
For its part, ComicBook.com alerted its followers that There IS A Person Of Color In The Lead Role:
Wonder Woman hits theaters tonight in some places, but there seems to be a
misconception out there about the film’s lead character, and it’s frankly a
bit absurd. So consider this a PSA — if you will —
for those who have called out concerns about there being no person of color
in the film.
It might come as a shock, but there are people of color in the
film, and one of them is in the lead role.Yep, with a quick google search, it turns out that
Gal Gadot is not actually Caucasian, but is in fact Israeli.
[emphasis added]
|Gal Gadot. Youtube screencap
movie about Cleopatra.
Arab is an article in The Jerusalem Post — which notes that Cleopatra was Greek, not Arab.
a former journalist for RT, who left the network after her enthusiastic
praise for Stalinâ€™s gulags)
Cleopatra is that it illustrates the lack of awareness of the actual
connection of Egypt with Arabs and Islam — and of Arab conquest and
colonization both inside and outside the Middle East.
In his book, The Crisis of Islam, Bernard Lewis, touches upon the
change in Egyptian identity after the Arab conquest:
There can be few, if any, nations with a better claim to nationhood–a
country sharply defined by both history and geography, with a continuous
history of civilization going back for more than five thousand years [than
Egypt]. But Egyptians have several identities, and for most of the last
fourteen centuries, that is,
since the Arab-Islamic conquest of Egypt in the seventh century and the
subsequent Islamization and Arabization of the country, the Egyptian
identity has rarely been the predominant one, yielding pride of place to the cultural and linguistic identity of
Arabism and for most of their history, to the religious identity of Islam.
[p. 19]
detail the many other Muslim conquests:
Seventh century: Muslim armies advancing from Arabia conquer Syria,
Palestine, Egypt, and North Africa, all then part of Christendom
Eighth century: Muslim forces conquer Spain and Portugal and invade
France
Ninth century: Muslims conquer Sicily and invade Italy, sack Ostia and
Rome
Thirteenth century: the Tatars of the Golden Horde conquer Russia.
After the Khan of the Golden Horde and his people convert to Islam.
Russia, and much of Eastern Europe, are subject to Muslim rule —
until the late fifteenth century. Meanwhile, the Ottoman Turks conquer
Anatolia, capture the ancient Christian city of Constantinople, invade
and colonize the Balkan peninsula, and threaten the very heart
of Europe, twice reaching as far as Vienna. [pages 4, 6]
That’s some list:
- Syria (then under Christendom)
- Palestine (then under Christendom)
- Egypt (then under Christendom)
- North Africa (then under Christendom)
- Spain
- Portugal
- France
- Sicily
- Sacking Rome
- Russia
- Anatolia
- Constantinople
- Balkans
- Vienna
We know that the Muslim invasion of Europe was turned back, as Lewis
himself describes tongue-in-cheek:
But again European Christendom was able to oust the invaders and again,
now more successfully, to counter-attack against the realms of Islam. By
this time the jihad had become almost entirely defensive–resisting the
Reconquest in Spain and Russia, resisting the movements for national
self-liberation by the Christian subjects of the Ottoman Empire, and
finally as Muslims see it, defending the very heartlands of Islam against
infidel attack.
This phase has come to be known as imperialism. [Crisis, p35-36.
emphasis added]
Apparently, Zionism is not the first nationalist self-liberation movement to
be labeled ‘imperialist’ by the Moslem world.
announce who will play the part of Marc Anthony?