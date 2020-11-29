Photo Credit: Facebook
Movie star Gal Gadot is not a controversial movie actress,
But she has attracted some controversy.
It started with Gadot’s title role in the 2017 movie Wonder Woman, when it
became an issue
whether Gadot was white or a woman of color.

For its part, ComicBook.com alerted its followers that There IS A Person Of Color In The Lead Role:

Wonder Woman hits theaters tonight in some places, but there seems to be a
misconception out there about the film’s lead character, and it’s frankly a
bit absurd. So consider this a PSA — if you will —
for those who have called out concerns about there being no person of color
in the film.

It might come as a shock, but there are people of color in the
film, and one of them is in the lead role.

Yep, with a quick google search, it turns out that
Gal Gadot is not actually Caucasian, but is in fact Israeli.
[emphasis added]

 

photo
Gal Gadot. Youtube screencap
Now Gadot is taking on a new and very different role — and again there is controversy, this time over her being cast in the lead role of a
movie about Cleopatra.
Advertisement

 

Typical of the response to the mistaken impression that Cleopatra was an
Arab is an article in The Jerusalem Post — which notes that Cleopatra was Greek, not Arab.
(On a side note, the article also points out that the above Sameera Khan is
a former journalist for RT, who left the network after her enthusiastic
praise for Stalinâ€™s gulags)
But for me, the interesting part about the outcry for an Arab to portray
Cleopatra is that it illustrates the lack of awareness of the actual
connection of Egypt with Arabs and Islam — and of Arab conquest and
colonization both inside and outside the Middle East.

In his book, The Crisis of Islam, Bernard Lewis, touches upon the
change in Egyptian identity after the Arab conquest:

There can be few, if any, nations with a better claim to nationhood–a
country sharply defined by both history and geography, with a continuous
history of civilization going back for more than five thousand years [than
Egypt]. But Egyptians have several identities, and for most of the last
fourteen centuries, that is,
since the Arab-Islamic conquest of Egypt in the seventh century and the
subsequent Islamization and Arabization of the country, the Egyptian
identity has rarely been the predominant one, yielding pride of place to the cultural and linguistic identity of
Arabism and for most of their history, to the religious identity of Islam.
[p. 19]

In another of his books, What Went Wrong? Lewis outlines in more
detail the many other Muslim conquests:

  • Seventh century    : Muslim armies advancing from Arabia conquer Syria,
    Palestine, Egypt, and North Africa, all then part of Christendom

  • Eighth century    : Muslim forces conquer Spain and Portugal and invade
    France

  • Ninth century    : Muslims conquer Sicily and invade Italy, sack Ostia and
    Rome

  • Thirteenth century    : the Tatars of the Golden Horde conquer Russia.
    After the Khan of the Golden Horde and his people convert to Islam.
    Russia, and much of Eastern Europe, are subject to Muslim rule —
    until the late fifteenth century. Meanwhile, the Ottoman Turks conquer
    Anatolia, capture the ancient Christian city of Constantinople, invade
    and colonize the Balkan peninsula, and threaten the very heart
    of Europe, twice reaching as far as Vienna. [pages 4, 6]

 That’s some list:

  • Syria (then under Christendom)
  • Palestine (then under Christendom)
  • Egypt (then under Christendom)
  • North Africa (then under Christendom)
  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • France
  • Sicily
  • Sacking Rome
  • Russia
  • Anatolia
  • Constantinople
  • Balkans
  • Vienna

We know that the Muslim invasion of Europe was turned back, as Lewis
himself describes tongue-in-cheek:

But again European Christendom was able to oust the invaders and again,
now more successfully, to counter-attack against the realms of Islam. By
this time the jihad had become almost entirely defensive–resisting the
Reconquest in Spain and Russia, resisting the movements for national
self-liberation by the Christian subjects of the Ottoman Empire, and
finally as Muslims see it, defending the very heartlands of Islam against
infidel attack.
This phase has come to be known as imperialism. [Crisis, p35-36.
emphasis added]

Apparently, Zionism is not the first nationalist self-liberation movement to
be labeled ‘imperialist’ by the Moslem world.

As for the movie itself, will there be nearly as much excitement when they
announce who will play the part of Marc Anthony?
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: Trump to Declare 2024 Run During Biden’s Inauguration
Next articleNasralla’s Second-in-Command: No Iranians or Hezbollah Operatives Killed in Recent Israeli Attacks in Syria
Bennett Ruda
Bennett Ruda has been blogging at daledamos.blogspot.com for 13 years. He is active on Google Plus, while also posting under his blog pseudonym on Facebook and Twitter. He lives in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he lives with his wife, two children and 2 cats.
Loading Facebook Comments ...