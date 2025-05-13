Photo Credit: unsplash

Once again, Israel is calling up thousands of IDF reservists in preparation for “Gideon’s Chariots” – another long and difficult anticipated grind and IDF tour of military duty in Gaza.

According to many credible sources, this anticipated ground offensive will be long and arduous. Its goal is to “finish the job” we started over 19 months ago, and to penetrate deep and wide into Gaza. – our original adjective following October 7th – in order to permanently destroy and eradicate what evil now remains of Hamas.

The thought of another offensive into Gaza, and its implications for the lives of thousands of IDF reservists and their families is daunting at best. We barely completed our recent mission with success, and here we go again, back into the ugly killing fields of our ruthless enemy.

We are informed that we are now more familiar with Gazan terrain, we have more credible and reliable intelligence regarding Hamas strongholds and rocket storage facilities; and, we have learned more about Hamas military strategies and vulnerabilities since October 7th.

There are also those who now suggest that we may know more about the locations of the hostages. Our patience for the release of these precious souls have worn thin and have now run its course. But, as a people, we will never ever give up hope until all the hostages are released and brought home.

(Parenthetically, as I write this blog, we are Baruch HaShem informed that Israeli born American Edan Alexander has just been released by Hamas to the Red Cross and will then he will be transferred to IDF. It is now time to bring all hostages home.)

While preparing for another invasion into Gaza, we tell ourselves that we are giving one more strong and mighty kick at the can, especially since our relationship with Washington is only as reliable and consistent as it is at this moment in history.

As we know, this relationship can and will change on the dime.

We should never forget that the “art of the deal” is more about the United States and its geopolitical status around the globe, including the Middle East, rather that protected Jewish lives or safeguarding Israel against existential threats to our precious homeland.

Yes, we are profoundly appreciative and thankful to the United States for its continued material and foreign policy support. But, history dictates that our Jewish people never succeeded or survived a crisis based on the support it received from others. To be sure, throughout Jewish history, at the end of the day, we always needed to go it alone and fend for ourselves; and always with the strong guiding hand of HaShem.

The thought of engaging in yet another grinding, bloody and protracted ground offensive pierces our hearts and numbs our senses. The very thought of losing even one more precious member of the IDF turns our stomachs. Our hearts ache with unbearable pain and fear – irrespective of how prepared we are as a nation and as a formidable army.

We can’t even begin to imagine the unbearable pain, depression and feeling of helplessness that the families of our dear hostages are now experiencing – especially as we prepare for another military battle.

The State of Israel’s safety and security is currently at a critical crossroads. It is a defining moment in our history and one which will mold, shape and inform our future destiny.

The only reliable source of strength we can depend upon is ourselves and our faith in HaShem. No other people, country or government.

As we know Gideon was primarily known as a man of faith. He was a judge, military leader; warrior and liberator of Israel over the evil Midianites. He is also remembered for his deep and profound emunah and bitachon in HaShem.

What more appropriate biblical personality do we identify than Gideon for this soon to be realized difficult and challenging military operation.

As we are poised to do battle once again, and hopefully for the last time against Hamas, let us hope and pray that Gideon’s Chariots, as the military campaign’s name implies, will lead and carry acheinu beit yisrael into battle with true success, hatzlacha and victory,

We pray with all of our hearts that our hostages will be safely and peacefully returned to our precious homeland – Eretz Yisroel.

We have no choice; we have no option.

Now is the time

Hashem Imachem and Am Yisrael Chai

