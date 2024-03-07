Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

After four long months of war, many IDF reserve units are being released, and social media is filled with heartwarming images of exhausted soldiers returning home to their loving, grateful families.

But reality – as is often the case – is far more complex.

After all, the war is far from over. It can’t – and won’t – end until all our enemies are defeated. So while some units have been released, countless others are still involved in active combat on Israel’s numerous fronts.

In addition, as all the released reservists are grimly aware, it’s only a matter of time until they’re called back up again. Will it be months, weeks, or… even sooner? No one can say, but it’s a question of when – not if.

But not knowing when they’ll have to return to the frontlines is only one of the challenges facing the released reservists.

First, there are the personal technical issues:

Those who are still in school will have to make up weeks and weeks of classes, assignments and tests, and although the universities and colleges have promised various benefits and accommodations, there’s only so much they can do.

Some reservists lost their jobs. (Many businesses were forced to close during the war, because the owners and/or the workers were called up.) Others are concerned that their employers have learned to manage too well without them, and now they may become redundant.

Such a long separation can take a toll on even the strongest relationships, but with so much else on their plates, many couples may not be in a position to go on weekend getaways or even simple date nights.

Then there are the mental challenges:

After fighting an existential war, many returning soldiers may have trouble thinking about routine things like school, work or even mundane household chores. And while the married ones want nothing more than to finally relieve their wonderful wives (who arguably are among the war’s greatest heroes) of their many burdens and responsibilities, getting back into the mindset of everyday tasks like bathing the kids or taking out the trash isn’t easy.

But all that pales in comparison to the emotional issues:

It’s impossible to even imagine what the returning reservists underwent and witnessed. They may have lost dear friends or relatives, and they’re certainly experiencing a wide range of often contradictory emotions. However, learning how to deal with – and speak about – their feelings is a long process that can’t be rushed.

And yet…

In spite of all these challenges, the reservists have absolutely no regrets about responding to the Land and the People of Israel’s call four months ago. Moreover, the very moment they’re called back up – whenever that may be – they’ll once again drop everything and head back out to fight, with the very same motivation and determination as before.

The Rambam (Laws of Wars and Kings 7:4) famously rules:

“But in a milchemet mitzvah [which the Rambam defines as “a war fought to assist Israel from an enemy which attacks them” (Ibid 5:1)], the entire nation must go out to war, even a groom from his chamber, and a bride from her pavilion.”

For the IDF reservists, these aren’t just empty words. It is their mission and their calling.

And whether they’re currently readjusting to civilian life or back on the frontlines, we, their indescribably proud parents, will continue to be in awe of them, and we’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing since Simchat Torah – namely, helping and supporting them and their families and davening for their safety and well-being.

But we’ll also allow ourselves a few minutes to thank Hashem for blessing us with such amazing, inspirational and heroic children and for granting us the incredible honor and privilege of being their parents.

May HaKadosh Baruch Hu return the hostages safely to their families; may He watch over and protect each and every one of our beloved IDF soldiers; may He lead them to a decisive and overwhelming victory over all our enemies; and may He bring us besurot tovot, yeshu’ot v’nechamot (good tidings, salvation, and consolation) – speedily and in our days.