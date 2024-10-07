Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces’ ground maneuver in southern Lebanon, launched last week, is focused on dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure within a few kilometers from the Israeli border. Put differently, the goal is removing the Iranian-backed terror army’s ability to conduct an Oct. 7-style mass murder attack in northern Israel.

The operation is specifically targeting Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, which has been responsible for ongoing threats to Israeli civilian communities in northern Israel. The Radwan Force’s Galilee invasion plan served as the blueprint for the Hamas Nukhba death squads which led the Oct. 7 attack on the western Negev.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

Advertisement





The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that IDF special forces had been acting against Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon “since the beginning of the war” in dozens of targeted border operations.

The covert operations targeted the staging areas of three Radwan battalions, including underground and weapons storage facilities. They uncovered tunnels that were 20 to 25 meters deep, some of which entered a mountain and reached nearby villages such as Ayta Al-Shab, Lafr Kila and Miss Al-Jabael.

According to a report by Army Radio, the IDF has, during those earlier raids, destroyed some 30 tons of explosives and anti-tank warheads, a staggering 450 RPGs, hundreds of personal firearms, hundreds of thousands of bullets, dozens of Kornet and other anti-tank missiles, many made in Iran, and 120 different types of missiles.

Over 1,000 intelligence documents were recovered, in addition to aerial photographs, maps and night-vision equipment.

IDF officials confirmed in recent days that the current operation, carried out under the auspices of its Northern Command, involves localized raids. Participating units include the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade and the 6th Infantry Brigade, among other forces. On Wednesday, the 36th Division, including soldiers of the Golani Brigade, 188th Armored Brigade, 6th Infantry Brigade and additional forces joined the operation, signifying an expansion of the maneuver.

Since the conflict began, Hezbollah has fired over 10,000 rockets and missiles into Israel, in an effort to force Israel into a two-front conflict and ease the pressure on Hamas in Gaza, an Iranian ally.

The IDF’s current operations, which come after a series of massive airstrikes took much of Hezbollah’s arsenal offline, are aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah’s cross-border threat, and the massive quantities of advanced weaponry and underground facilities so far uncovered are testament to the terror group’s genocidal intent. These capabilities were amassed in blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, under the nose of the hapless United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

One of the key objectives of this operation is to ensure that the Radwan Force, a specialized formation trained for cross-border incursions into Israel, cannot carry out a mass murder attack—a key condition for the safe return home of the 60,000 Israelis displaced from northern Israel.

An Israeli security official stated on Tuesday that the latest operations were conducted in order to dismantle the military capabilities of the Radwan Force and prevent it from carrying out its plan to invade northern Israel.

He also detailed the projectile threat posed by Hezbollah, which has stored weapons, such as surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles and missiles with 1,000 kilogram (2,200 pound) warheads throughout Lebanon.

IDF troops have already encountered and destroyed extensive underground networks in the targeted areas, including tunnels, weapons caches and command centers. The IDF confirmed that “soldiers identified and breached underground access points near the border area, exposed extensive weapon caches, assembly areas for terrorist operative operations, and more.”

The displacement of tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes “is a reality we cannot accept, and we will not accept, and no other country in the world would accept it,” the military official emphasized. “For many years, Hezbollah has built up a military stronghold in southern Lebanon […] just meters away from civilian communities in northern Israel,” he added.

“We are essentially focusing on three elements. One is removing immediate threats […] The second thing is, we are targeting those senior terrorists planning terror attacks against Israelis […] The third thing we’re doing is making sure that we create a reality where residents can return to northern Israel.”

In an effort to minimize collateral damage, the IDF has issued warnings to Lebanese civilians in areas where Hezbollah is operating, urging them to evacuate.

Such warnings have been issued with regard to “areas where Hezbollah is operating, is firing at Israel or storing munitions,” he added.

While the IDF has emphasized that these are targeted operations, the situation remains fluid and could change.

Senior defense officials have reiterated that the aim is to neutralize the immediate threat posed by Hezbollah’s military presence near the border, but that if the fire on Israel continues the IDF may need to expand its operations.

For now, however, the IDF is limiting the scope of the operation. “This is a limited, localized target raid on areas near the border to remove threats and to deal with Hezbollah strongholds,” Maj. David Baruch, an IDF spokesperson, stated on Tuesday.

The IDF’s actions are being closely coordinated with Israel’s political leadership, and future operations will depend on ongoing assessments of Hezbollah’s activities.

The IDF Northern Command continues to maintain a high state of readiness as the situation develops.

{Reposted from JNS}

Share this article on WhatsApp: