You think Jews cannot be Jew-haters?

Does any serious, open-minded non-Woke American still really believe that Jews are all “in it together”? How foolish!

Even as Ilhan Omar is the worst Jew-hater in Congress, with salutatorian going to Rashida Tlaib and honorable mentions for New York’s Antisemite of Color (AOC) and Betty McCollum of Minnesota, their champion in the U.S. Senate is Bernie Sanders. He endorses them when they seek election, and they endorse him. They all are as one, in it together. They are the epicenter of Israel-hatred and Jew-hatred in Congress.

But Bernie Sanders is Jewish, isn’t he? How can a Jew line up in bed with outright, unashamed, uninhibited Jew-haters? Does that make any sense?

Yes, it does.

Read my “tag line” to recognize my qualifications to write this: There is a deep, intense Jewish social sickness that afflicts perhaps one quarter of all Jews in the contemporary West. Some call it “self-hate.” Some have other names for it. A good word for it is “apostasy.” These apostates share a common psychological sickness that always backfires on them: they believe that, if they turn against “the Jews,” then others in their Left universes — whether they be liberal or “progressive” or socialist or communist or just plain Woke — will welcome them as fellow travelers.

It never works for the long term. It always comes back to bite them bad.